ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia beats New Zealand to claim Twenty20 World Cup

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and David Warner plundered half centuries...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eddie Jones hails England’s ‘rebirth’ as focus moves toward 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones hailed a crucial “rebirth” in toppling world champions South Africa 27-26 as a new-look England set their sights on World Cup 2023 glory.Head coach Jones toasted a new dawn as Manu Tuilagi Freddie Steward and Raffi Quirke claimed stunning tries before Marcus Smith nailed a last-ditch winning penalty.Handre Pollard slotted five penalties but missed two crucial shots at goal for the Boks, who mustered just one try from Makazole Mapimpi and further goals from Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn.WHAT A WIN! GET IN!!#ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/Ih2NbvrLij— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021England leaked 18 penalties and failed to dominate...
WORLD
Times Daily

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
SPORTS
The Independent

5 talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run going in Argentina clash

Ireland end their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Sunday when Argentina visit Dublin.Andy Farrell’s in-form side are searching for an eighth consecutive win following a thrilling victory over New Zealand and a dominant display against Japan in the past fortnight.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the Los Pumas encounter.Robbie returnsWelcome back, @henshawrob! 💪🟢#TeamOfUs | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/bgcqHsod0M— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 19, 2021Ireland’s final fixture of the calendar year will mark Robbie Henshaw’s first appearance of the season. The influential Leinster man has been thrust back into action having not played a minute...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales vs Australia: Josh Adams and Tomas Francis fit to start in Cardiff

Wales have received a double boost ahead of their Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia after Josh Adams and Tomas Francis were declared fit to start.The reigning Six Nations champions have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.Wing Adams missed the victory over Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue that forced his withdrawal just before kick-off, while Francis was concussed during training a week ago and saw an independent consultant on Thursday.But they will both feature as Wales target a third...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
David Warner
Times Daily

Tennis players take on Communist Party: Where is Peng Shuai?

Some of the world's most famous tennis players, distraught by the disappearance of colleague Peng Shuai, are challenging China's Communist Party to get answers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
TENNIS
Times Daily

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America's top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers. Support local...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Wales vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and Autumn Nations Series 2021 reaction

Wales‘ Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday following an early red card for visiting number eight Rob Valetini.Valetini became the fifth player to see red against Wales in the last 12 months but could have few complaints after his dangerous tackle on lock Adam Beard after 14 minutes resulted in a clash of heads.Hooker Ryan Elias and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for the home side, who failed to drive home their numerical advantage and were seconds away from losing before they were awarded an offside penalty in the last play of the game.Australia, who have lost all three matches on their tour after defeats by Scotland and England, scored tries through wings Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu, plus scrumhalf Nic White but, having highlighted the need to improve their discipline in the week, let themselves down again.
RUGBY
Times Daily

Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's record high coronavirus death toll persisted for a second straight day on Saturday, as the number of new infections declined. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Twenty20#Cricket World Cup#United Arab Emirates#Ap
The Independent

Record Scotland try-scorer Stuart Hogg celebrates reaching historic landmark

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg became his country’s record try-scorer during their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series win against Japan at Murrayfield.The Exeter full-back raced in for try number 25 in trademark style, starting and finishing the move in the 26th minute, on his 88th appearance for Scotland.The historic landmark was not lost on the 29-year-old, who leapt into the air with his fist raised in front of the south stand.Scotland's new record try scorer, @StuartWHOGG_ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EP71Bq0wqf— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 20, 2021Hogg had drawn level with former Scotland players Ian Smith and Tony Stanger as joint-top try-scorer with two touchdowns...
WORLD
Times Daily

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes moved a bit closer to reclaiming control of the Formula One championship race by quickly figuring out the newest circuit on the calendar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
MOTORSPORTS
Times Daily

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
TENNIS
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "All the playing group understands it, our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working at the Australian Open will need to be vaccinated.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport, claims Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”.Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.Robinson, who enjoyed huge success in both rugby codes and starred in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win, says he experienced racist abuse from coaches and spectators during his career and that racism has become a “normal occurrence” in 21st century Britain.“Cricket is not...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle takes the hooking duties.Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.Eddie Jones has thrown a curve ball on the right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and Max Malins, who has been in free-scoring form for Saracens this season.
WORLD
AFP

WTA boss threatens to pull out of China over Peng Shuai

The head of the Women's Tennis Association says that he is willing to pull tournaments out of China if tennis star Peng Shuai remains unaccounted for and her sexual assault allegations not investigated. Since then the WTA, the top world body for women's tennis, has called for proof that she is safe and a growing number of tennis stars have been drawing attention to Peng's case, including Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.
TENNIS
Times Daily

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities. Support local journalism reporting...
LABOR ISSUES
Times Daily

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Malaysian PM's party wins landslide victory in state polls

MALACCA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party won a landslide victory in a state election Saturday, defeating its allies in the ruling coalition as well as the opposition ahead of national polls. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy