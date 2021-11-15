Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's return

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL season at 3-0-2. They did so without captain Sidney Crosby in the lineup, as the superstar missed the start of the campaign after having wrist surgery on Sept. 8. Crosby made his season debut on Oct. 30 but then became one of eight Pittsburgh players, along with coach Mike Sullivan, to miss time because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 34-year-old was on the ice for this past Sunday's 6-1 loss to the rival Washington Capitals that dropped the Penguins to 5-5-4.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO