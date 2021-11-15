Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's return

Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Sidney Crosby is expected to join the team in Washington before the game Sunday, PensInsideScoop.com reports. Crosby has missed the last four games for the Penguins due to COVID-19, but it looks like he will return Sunday versus the Capitals. Crosby has only played one game this season as he missed the beginning of the season due to wrist surgery over the summer. Crosby has only played one game this season, and he was scoreless with a rating of minus-3.
It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak. Captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are expected to rejoin the team in Washington after exiting the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan followed them a day later. A total of eight Penguins players have spent time in the protocol since the season began.
It’s not that the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t deserve a day off after four straight overtime/shootout games and with nine games in 15 days starting Saturday. It’s just that the team canceling Friday’s practice deprives the hockey world of several potential updates, including one on Sidney Crosby. Crosby could be released...
WASHINGTON - When the Washington Capitals are rolling, the signs are obvious. First, expect electric play from their superstars. Then, there will be secondary scoring from further down the lineup. Tack on some crucial saves and steady defense, and Washington can't ask for much more. The Capitals checked all of...
WASHINGTON — Now is the time for the Penguins to get themselves in gear. They took back-to-back drubbings over the weekend, their quick two-game road trip ending Sunday with a disheartening 6-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. They have now lost seven of their last nine games.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Penguins will have Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, and Chad Ruhwedel available to be back in the lineup Sunday night against the Capitals, Mike Sullivan announced in his pregame media availability. Crosby and Dumoulin will be playing in their first games since testing positive for...
Fourteen games into the 2021-22 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-5-4) have lost more games than they’ve won. They are precisely at .500 after another lackluster performance and feckless power play. This time they ceded a crucial four-point game to hated rival Washington Capitals (9-2-4), 5-1. Washington took advantage of...
There’s still no Evgeni Malkin, obviously, but otherwise the Penguins unveil a lineup with no other injuries/illnesses for the first time this season! That’s progress, people! Welcome back Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Mike Sullivan and welcome back again Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel. First period. Just a few minutes in...
The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL season at 3-0-2. They did so without captain Sidney Crosby in the lineup, as the superstar missed the start of the campaign after having wrist surgery on Sept. 8. Crosby made his season debut on Oct. 30 but then became one of eight Pittsburgh players, along with coach Mike Sullivan, to miss time because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 34-year-old was on the ice for this past Sunday's 6-1 loss to the rival Washington Capitals that dropped the Penguins to 5-5-4.
The Washington Capitals completed a perfect D.C. sports day. After the Washington Football Team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city was eager to see what the Caps can do in the nightcap game. They not only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was complete domination. The...
PITTSBURGH – Don Granato knows the momentum swing will occur Tuesday night in PPG Paints Arena. It's inevitable, especially on the road against a talented opponent. The Buffalo Sabres' success, or lack thereof, will hinge on how they respond. The Penguins have allowed six goals in each of their past two games, including a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Capitals.
Sidney Crosby was happy Tuesday morning. And it was simply because he was able to be around his teammates for a morning skate. He had been denied what is seemingly a mundane facet of life as a professional hockey player for the better part of two weeks after he tested positive for covid-19 earlier this month and was placed into NHL-mandated isolation for 10 days.
We have come to wonder about defenseman Kris Letang and his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His contract expires after this season. The same goes for fellow three-time Stanley Cup-winning core teammate Evgeni Malkin. GM Ron Hextall said the team planned to begin negotiations after free agency. Hextall went on...
