NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 4

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of...

www.nhl.com

NHL
NHL

