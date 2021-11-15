ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers 34, Cardinals 10: Takeaways and observations in Week 10 home loss

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcd8o_0cwlN48m00

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a disappointing 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. There wasn’t much to like. They fell to 8-2 and no longer are the top seed in the NFC.

The offense only managed to gain 169 total yards and turned the ball over twice.

The defense allowed 24 first downs and did not get a sack in the game.

They now will regroup and prepare for a divisional road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

But what did we learn and what can we takeaway from the loss?

Some observations are below.

Colt McCoy didn't have any magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJUYb_0cwlN48m00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy was an incredibly efficient 22-of-26 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown last week against the 49ers. He was not that Sunday. He was sacked three times and fumbled once. He completed only 11-of-20 passes for 107 yards and an interception.

After the game, he said he has to play better. He wasn’t confused by anything he saw from the Panthers, but didn’t get the ball out quickly enough and made the critical mistake of throwing across his body on the pass that was intercepted.

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins weren't ready to play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G51hE_0cwlN48m00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported early Sunday that it wasn’t likely that either Hopkins or Murray would be able to play against the Panthers.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after game, “(Murray)’s progressing, but he was not ready to play today.” He just wasn’t healthy enough to go out and move around enough to make plays and protect himself.

It was a similar story for Hopkins, who has not practice in over two weeks.

“Kind of the same schedule as Kyler,” Kingsbury said. “We’re progressing. Day-by-day, they both look a lot better, but they just weren’t ready to go today.”

The Cardinals did the opposite of what works

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaUVV_0cwlN48m00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals’ recipe for success has been making early stops, getting points and creating turnovers.

Coming into the game, the only way for the Panthers to neutralize the Cardinals’ offense was to create turnovers and then, while the game is close, use the running game.

The game was never close, but the Cardinals spotted the Panthers 17 first-quarter points with a fumble, a turnover on downs and an interception.

After that, all the Panthers had to do was feed the running backs.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 95 yards on only 13 carries and, as a team, they had 166 rushing yards.

Former Cardinals burned them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNNer_0cwlN48m00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals didn’t just lose to the Panthers. Former Cardinals they discarded beat them. Linebacker Haason Reddick and kicker Zane Gonzalez exacted their revenge. Reddick had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble that led to their first touchdown, while Gonzalez made all four field goals he attempted, including for from beyond 40 yards, where he struggled for the Cardinals the last two seasons.

Cam Newton gave the Panthers more than expected

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx3QI_0cwlN48m00
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network

Newton signed with the Panthers for his return to the team on Friday. They found ways to include him in the offense and he produced. His first two snaps produced touchdowns. He rushed for a touchdown and finished with 14 yards on the ground. He completed 3-of-4 passes for eight yards and a score.

The Cardinals expected to see him, but perhaps not as much as he was used.

“We knew that they’d have a similar package to what they did, but I thought it was impressive by their coaching staff to be able to incorporate him, and for him to be that effective,” Kingsbury said after the game.

Cardinals struggled to get pressure on P.J. Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOz3a_0cwlN48m00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Because the running game was rolling, the Cardinals could not cause problems with the pass rush. Zach Allen, Chandler Jones and Markus Golden each had one quarterback hit, but that was it for the team. There were no sacks and no hits from anyone else.

2 injuries of note

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYp7B_0cwlN48m00

McCoy left the game with a chest injury and did not return. Kingsbury said it was a pec injury. McCoy said he also got hit in the head a couple of times. He had tests that were all initially positive.

The other was linebacker Tanner Vallejo. He left the game and went to the locker room. He returned and seemed to be testing his legs, ankles or feet on the sideline. There was no announcement made about him.

He started for the second game in a row in place of rookie Zaven Collins, who was healthy. Kingsbury said Vallejo has earned snaps in practice.

