Seahawks shut out in Wilson's first game back since injury

Though things were quiet for the Seahawks during their bye week, the news cycle has picked up immensely for the beginning of Week 10. The biggest news involved Russell Wilson. Dr. Steven Shin, who performed the surgery on the quarterback’s right middle finger, notified everyone Monday that Wilson has been cleared to practice and play. He had the pin removed from the finger last week. On Monday, the Seahawks designated Wilson, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Nigel Warrior as possible returns from the injured reserve list. And it’s not out of the question that running back Chris Carson could be the next.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO