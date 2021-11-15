ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks shut out in Wilson's first game back since injury

Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for...

Sports
