ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiB3X_0cwlIEmA00

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting at midnight Sunday to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated.

Authorities are concerned about rising infections and deaths and that soon hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.

“It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore we decided that starting Monday … there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million, the APA news agency reported. It doesn’t apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

Read Next: New commander of Oklahoma National Guard refuses to enforce vaccine mandate

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police will go on patrol to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said, adding that additional forces will be assigned to the patrols.

Unvaccinated people can be fined up to 1,450 euros ($1,660) if they violate the lockdown.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: only around 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, Austria has faced a worrying rise in infections. Authorities reported 11,552 new cases on Sunday; a week ago there were 8,554 new daily infections.

Deaths have also been increasing in recent weeks. On Sunday, 17 new deaths were reported. Overall, Austria’s pandemic death toll stands at 11,706, APA reported.

The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, the rate is at 289 in neighboring Germany, which has already also sounded the alarm over the rising numbers.

Schallenberg pointed out that while the seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people has been falling in recent days, the rate is rising quickly for the unvaccinated.

“The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” the chancellor said.

Schallenberg also called on people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot, saying that otherwise “we will never get out of this vicious circle.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's record high coronavirus death toll persisted for a second straight day on Saturday, as the number of new infections declined. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths, matching Friday's tally. The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Thousands in Vienna protest Austria's looming lockdown

Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The far-right opposition Freedom Party was among those who have called for the protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions. The Austrian lockdown will...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Western Europe#Austrian#Apa#Oklahoma National Guard
BBC

Covid: Rioting in the Netherlands, and mental health deaths increase

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday. Violent scenes have erupted in the Netherlands as hundreds of protesters gathered to oppose Covid-19 measures in the country. Rioting in Rotterdam saw stones and fireworks being thrown at police and vehicles being set ablaze. Officers fired warning shots and direct shots "because the situation was life-threatening", a police spokesperson told Reuters news agency. At least two people were injured as a result of the shots, they added. A water cannon was also used. The Netherlands imposed a three-week partial Covid lockdown earlier this month. Several European countries are imposing restrictions as cases rise.
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy