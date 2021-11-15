ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers (8-2) got back...

wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
seehafernews.com

Packers Add Two More Important Players To Injury Report

There are 14 names on the Week 11 injury report for the Packers, although not all 14 will miss Sunday’s game. The two latest additions are safety Darnell Savage and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Savage was limited in Thursday’s practice by his ankle injury. Valdes-Scantling was also limited by a...
247Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cleared to play against Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is set to return from injury for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after being cleared by team medical personnel, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Wilson had pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand last week, moving closer to the field after posting a social media video showing off his workout regimen and rehabilitation.
FanSided

Green Bay Packers v. Seahawks: 5 Big Questions Ahead of Matchup

The Green Bay Packers are looking to rebound after their loss last week to Kansas City as they take on the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field—although after missing a few games, Russell Wilson will be back under center. As part of my weekly preview, I have my five big...
The Opposing View: An Insider's Look At The Seahawks' Week 10 Opponent, The Green Bay Packers

Following a Week 9 bye, the Seahawks head to Green Bay this weekend to face a 7-2 Packers squad that is unsure if it will have reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who missed last week's game on the COVID-19 list. To learn more about this week's opponent, we reached out to Packers.com senior writer Mike Spofford with five questions about the NFC North-leading Packers.
FanSided

Green Bay Packers v. Seattle: Behind Enemy Lines Week 10

Coming off a loss in Kansas City, the Green Bay Packers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will be back under center for a Week 10 tilt with the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks–although, while the team does seem quite hopeful, it’s still not a guarantee at this point as Rodgers still has to undergo testing and get medical clearance to play.
packersnews.com

Green 19 podcast: No OBJ, maybe Aaron Rodgers and definitely Russell Wilson as Packers face Seattle Seahawks Sunday

The Packers won't have Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup this season, but they'll gladly accept that if it means quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy and cleared to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and their now healthy leader, Russell Wilson. Host Kassidy Hill and guests Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood have the latest on what has been another eventful week in the Packers' 2021 season.
On3.com

Green Bay Packers rookie has impressive performance in Seahawks win

The Green Bay Packers defense had an impressive performance on Sunday, shutting down the Seattle Seahawks in a defensive battle. In the game, their first-round selection from April had his best game of his career — defensive back Eric Stokes Jr. is looking like a star. On Sunday, Stokes had...
