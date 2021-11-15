ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey and McDonald’s launch ‘Mariah Menu’ with 12 days of deals

(NEXSTAR) – When Mariah Carey famously said she only wanted “you” for Christmas, there’s a good chance she was singing about a cheeseburger. Following its successful partnerships with artists such as Travis Scott and Saweetie , McDonald’s has teamed up with Mariah Carey for yet another latest celebrity-backed promotion. Unlike its past campaigns, however, McDonald’s and Mimi are giving customers a whole “12 days of deals” this holiday season.

Starting on Dec. 13, McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app will be rewarded with a different free menu item from the “Mariah Menu” every day through Dec. 24.  Select items include a Big Mac (available Dec. 13), a six-piece Chicken McNuggets (Dec. 16) or Mariah’s personal favorite, a cheeseburger (Dec. 17), among other signature McDonald’s menu items.

Starting on Dec. 13, McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app will be rewarded with a different free menu item from the “Mariah Menu” every day through Dec. 24. (McDonald’s)

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, vice president of marketing, brand content, and engagement of McDonald’s USA, in a press release issued Wednesday.

Each item from the Mariah Menu will also be served in Mariah-inspired packaging that “the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love,” according to the release.

For its previous “Famous Orders” campaigns, McDonald’s had partnered with such acts as Travis Scott , J. Balvin , BTS , and Saweetie . McDonald’s, in its third-quarter 2021 earnings report, had also noted that the continued success of the promotions was partly responsible for contributing to positive comparable sales growth and “growth in digital channels.”

