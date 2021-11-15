ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Back to the right: Thompson loss, Higgins comeback will give Spokane Valley City Council a conservative majority

By Colin Tiernan - The Spokesman-Review
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Valley City Council appears to be moving from...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Haven Tribune

City Council rolls back zoning changes

In January, Grand Haven amended several of its zoning ordinances related to lot widths and multifamily dwellings with the idea to make housing more affordable in the city. The move proved controversial with many homeowners, and on Monday the City Council voted to reverse the changes.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
thedowneypatriot.com

With public outbursts rising, City Council scales back speaking time

DOWNEY — The City Council voted Tuesday to decrease the amount of time the public is allowed to speak at its meetings. The decision was made in response to an increasing frequency in interruptions and outbursts at City Council meetings. Twice this month City Council meetings have been paused to...
DOWNEY, CA
Troy Record

Sorriento victory gives Republicans 4-3 majority on Troy City Council

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy City Council will see many new faces in 2022. The council will also boast a new 4-3 Republican majority. According to Rensselaer County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield, Republican Irene Sorriento has been confirmed the winner of the District 6 seat. With all of...
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Thompson
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Announces Legislation To Bring Back Dollar Houses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby on Monday announced a sweeping legislative package that would bring back dollar houses. The first phase of “House Baltimore” aims to bring back dollar houses for Baltimore’s legacy residents and city workers from disinvested communities, provide grants up to $25,000 to help residents cover emergency fixes, and give seniors facing foreclosure due to predatory reverse mortgages $5,000 grants to help them stay in their homes. Mosby’s plan involves a $200 million investment from American Rescue Plan Act, which he is calling on Mayor Brandon Scott to allocate. The mayor has announced $130 million...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane City Council gives key support to The Way Out homeless shelter

After weeks of trepidation and concern, the Spokane City Council signed off Monday on a five-year funding commitment to The Salvation Army’s new transitional housing shelter. The council’s concerns over the contract were the major hurdle standing in the way of the nonprofit opening The Way Out Center bridge housing...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spokesman-Review

What could Spokane Valley do to address the housing shortage? The city is trying to figure out a strategy for ‘managed growth’

Spokane County builders are busy. “I can’t even get a hold of a lot of builders right now, they’re so busy,” Spokane Homebuilders Association Executive Officer Joel White said. Busy as builders are, they can’t keep up with unprecedented demand and the housing shortage continues. Would-be homebuyers and frustrated renters...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley City#Election#The City Council
inlander.com

Six takeaways from the 2021 Spokane City Council election results

1. The Realtors can almost claim sorta partial victory. The Spokane Association of Realtors summoned nearly $250,000 in state and national independent expenditures to support City Council Candidates Jonathan Bingle and Mike Lish. Now that the election totals have come in, was it worth it?. That all depends on your...
SPOKANE, WA
Flint Beat

New Flint City Council makes history with majority of women

Flint, MI– The newly elected Flint City Council members made history as they took the oath of office. For the first time ever, Flint’s council has a female majority with six of the nine seats belonging to women. During the swearing in ceremony at City Hall on Nov. 8, speakers drew attention to this fact a few times.
FLINT, MI
kwhi.com

BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER RELOCATION OF BURTON SAUSAGE BACK TO BURTON

The Burton City Council will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the relocation of a former local sausage company back to Burton. Burton Sausage is considering moving back to its former facility on Highway 290, outside of city limits. The council will discuss the possibility of rerouting city utilities to the company.
BURTON, TX
newslincolncounty.com

Lincoln City City Council – Back to Full 7 Members

There’s a new face on the Lincoln City City Council. She’s Sydney Kasner who was appointed to the City Council Monday evening. Ms. Kasner is described as a very community driven resident who likes to see progress around the city. Ms. Kasner has been affiliated with the local womens’ shelter, a member of the Lincoln City Rotary Club, a volunteer at North Lincoln Hospital and a promoter of economic growth producing good paying jobs among the community.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Sacramento City Council To Discuss ‘Right To Housing’ Proposal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city. However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps. Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ourcommunitynow.com

Snohomish County committee approves updated districting plan

The Snohomish County Districting Committee unanimously approved, at its Nov. 17 meeting, making some minor adjustments to two Snohomish County Council district boundaries. Every 10 years, the boundaries of county council districts and other political boundaries are updated using the latest U.
POLITICS
advocatemag.com

Belmont Addition Conservation District amendment approved by City Council

Belmont Addition Conservation District neighbors are celebrating today. Years after the process to change the district’s ordinance began, the Dallas City Council unanimously approved several revisions neighbors have been wanting for years. “This is clearly a case of neighborhood self-determination,” Geyden Sage, the chair of the neighborhood committee who led...
POLITICS
NBC Bay Area

San Jose City Council Approves Zoning Changes to Coyote Valley

The San Jose City Council voted Tuesday to approve zoning changes to Coyote Valley, protecting the rural land from development. The 314 acres that sprawl along Santa Teresa Boulevard in South San Jose has been a battleground between developers and environmentalists for decades. Recently, a Texas-based developer wanted to build...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy