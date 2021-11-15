Back to the right: Thompson loss, Higgins comeback will give Spokane Valley City Council a conservative majority

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby on Monday announced a sweeping legislative package that would bring back dollar houses. The first phase of “House Baltimore” aims to bring back dollar houses for Baltimore’s legacy residents and city workers from disinvested communities, provide grants up to $25,000 to help residents cover emergency fixes, and give seniors facing foreclosure due to predatory reverse mortgages $5,000 grants to help them stay in their homes. Mosby’s plan involves a $200 million investment from American Rescue Plan Act, which he is calling on Mayor Brandon Scott to allocate. The mayor has announced $130 million...

