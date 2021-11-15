Rupert Murdoch's former right-hand man promoted at Aunty

Rupert Murdoch told News Corp.’s shareholders that former President Donald Trump needs to get over himself. “The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” he said at Wednesday’s annual meeting. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.”
