Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had some words to say to a ref “mocking” his team’s bench in a game against the Phoenix Suns. In the video, the referee could be seen making the “cry baby” motion towards the Hawks’ bench. This caused Young to wonder why he was the one getting fined for certain gestures, emotions, or words during games when officials could be seen doing the same.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO