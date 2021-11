Stephen Kenny has urged his Republic of Ireland players to bring “calm” and “intelligence” to the task of getting the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Ireland host the former European champions in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin on Thursday evening still smarting from their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in September in which they led 1-0 with a minute of normal time remaining.Kenny’s men will hope to turn the tables in front of a full house at the Aviva Stadium – the first time that has been allowed under Covid restrictions since the manager took charge –...

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO