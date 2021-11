Stephen Kenny has challenged the Republic of Ireland to end a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign in style with victory in Luxembourg to cement their ongoing improvement.Ireland extended their recent run to just one defeat in nine games in all competitions with a creditable 0-0 draw against Group A favourites Portugal in Dublin on Thursday evening, and will head for Luxembourg knowing victory will secure third place, no major prize, but a sign of progress after a difficult start to qualification.Kenny said: “From my point of view, I know there’s nothing in it in terms of it doesn’t help us...

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO