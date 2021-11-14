ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Johnson: Elite mid-play celebrator

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is a man of many skills.

In addition to being one of the best right tackles in football, Johnson has also lent his talents to “OL Masterminds.” Along with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, Johnson helps offensive linemen each year refine their talents during the offseason. He raises money through his website for the School District of Philadelphia. He also helped the creation of “The Lane” Athletic Performance Center at his alma mater, Kilgore College, a state-of-the-art training facility.

Johnson also spoke recently about his own struggles with mental health, something that should be heard by everyone.

Among his many elite traits, there is another that deserves recognition.

He is also elite when it comes to the mid-play celebration.

This trait of Johnson’s was on display multiple times Sunday in the Eagles’ road win over the Denver Broncos.

For example, watch the right tackle after he shoves the outside linebacker on this run from Jordan Howard in the second quarter:

What else is there to do after shoving a linebacker to the turf? Signal for the first down before the play is over.

That was not the only instance of Johnson enjoying the moment before the whistle. Note the right tackle’s reaction on this run from Howard in the fourth quarter of the win:

As Howard breaks into the second level, Johnson wheels around in celebration, gesturing downfield to signal the first down and more, and keeping that right arm raised like Steph Curry after he drains another three from the logo.

Curious, I went back through the Eagles’ offensive snaps this season, and this is not a completely new phenomenon. Watch this run from Howard back in Philadelphia’s Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions, paying attention to the right tackle:

After slapping pass rusher Charles Harris into another dimension, Johnson walks down the play from behind, with a subdued flex of the right arm before Howard is tackled. It is not the wild gesticulation we saw Sunday in Denver, but still, another epic mid-play celebration.

And Johnson’s celebrations are not limited to the run game. Watch as the right tackle takes in this screen pass to Miles Sanders for a big gain, celebrating as the running back nears the end zone:

As Sanders breaks into the open field around the 25-yard line, Johnson is there with him in spirit:

Lane Johnson. Elite offensive lineman. A man committed to his community, generous with his time, someone who promotes the value of mental health awareness.

And an elite mid-play celebrator.

