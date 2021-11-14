ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Washington stunned the Buccaneers with the upset of the week

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Washington Football Team snapped their four-game losing streak in spectacular fashion as they put together their best performance of the season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; winning 29-19.

Taylor Heinicke completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown, and a 110.4 pass rating. Unfortunately, despite the win, Washington lost their top defensive player, defensive end, Chase Young, as he left the game in the second quarter with a potential season-ending knee injury.

Washington’s defense came out on fire forcing a three-and-out on the Buccaneers’ first drive and going up early with a field goal. The first quarter was a shocking one as Tom Brady had interceptions on back-to-back drives.

Right as the Buccaneers needed an answer, safety Bobby McCain stepped up to pick off the overthrown ball by Brady.

As the game marched on, Brady bounced back in the second half throwing two touchdowns. A short touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate, and a 40-yard touchdown to Mike Evans.

After the Buccaneers cut the deficit to 23-19, Washington got the ball back, and the one thing you never want to do is give it back to Brady to win the game.

So they didn’t.

Washington marched down the field with a 19 play, 80-yard drive that lasted over ten minutes. Washington converted five third-downs on this last drive.

Then to put the game out of reach, Washington scored a touchdown putting them up by ten with only 30 seconds left on the clock; preventing Brady from a comeback win.

Washington had a fantastic game plan for Brady and that was to prevent anything from going over the top. Mike Evans was only targeted three times and the Buccaneers were held to a 40% third-down conversion percentage, only getting 4 out of 10 attempts. Washington’s usually vulnerable defense stepped up when it was necessary.

“They did a really good job playing two-high defense,” Evans said after the game. “We had a really good week of practice. We were prepared, we know what to do and we knew what to expect. We just didn’t make enough plays today. I tell the guys it’s just one game; it doesn’t define our season. We’ve got to come with it if we want to get where we want to go.”

What hurt the Buccaneers the most was the six penalties for 43 yards and the two turnovers that happened early, while only taking the ball away from Washington one time.

“It’s baffling to me after the week of practice I watched these guys have that we could play that poorly,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians concluded. “We’ve got to show up on Sundays. We’re doing a heck of a job on Monday through Friday, but we’re not showing up on Sundays.”

