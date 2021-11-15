ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Baby Hamsters Cuddling Together (Video)

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

November is the season of floof, that's right, we don't make the rules, and what could possibly be fluffier than an awwdorable flock of fluffy baby hamsters snuggling up together in a cute pile of...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Ember Roloff Proves She’s Already A Great ‘Big Sissy’ To Baby Radley (Video)

Proud big sister Ember Roloff has her important role down. Audrey Roloff documented a sweet moment between Ember and the new baby, Radley Knight. As we’ve reported, Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy recently welcomed their third child to the world. They didn’t find out his gender ahead of time and were surprised to see that they had another baby boy. The couple already shared Ember, 4, and Bode, 2 in January.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamster#Chonky
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out Following His Death: 'God Give Me Strength'

After the rapper was murdered in his native Memphis, his partner of nearly a decade and mother of his two children is thanking people for their support. After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy