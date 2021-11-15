40+ Relatable Memes & Tweets That Speak the Truth

As an aging millennial, it can be hard to accept that the references you once enjoyed are not considered relevant by the TikTok-loving generation that followed ours. When Dustin Diamond (Screech) died, they did not mourn. Nor did they have to endure the agonizing impediment of a slow dial-up connection - or your mother forcing you to sign off because she needs to talk to her friends. They can't remember our painstakingly designed AIM away messages, or (yikes) waiting in line to buy HARRY POTTER books at a REAL bookstore. But at least we have each other. And memes that remind us of the good (and bad) days of yore.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO