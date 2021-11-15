ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

40+ Relatable Memes & Tweets That Speak the Truth

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes all we need is a single good joke to make life a little better. Sure,...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
CheezBurger

Relatable Memes For Aging Millenials And Xennials

As an aging millennial, it can be hard to accept that the references you once enjoyed are not considered relevant by the TikTok-loving generation that followed ours. When Dustin Diamond (Screech) died, they did not mourn. Nor did they have to endure the agonizing impediment of a slow dial-up connection - or your mother forcing you to sign off because she needs to talk to her friends. They can't remember our painstakingly designed AIM away messages, or (yikes) waiting in line to buy HARRY POTTER books at a REAL bookstore. But at least we have each other. And memes that remind us of the good (and bad) days of yore.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bored Panda

50 Work-Related Memes From This Insta Account To Make You Laugh, Then Cry

Workplaces and offices are their own ecosystems. And, frankly, it can be a real jungle in there, dear Pandas. Among the forests of cubicles and the plains of open-space hot desks, in between the towering water coolers and coffee machine islands, you’ll find the natives. They’re industriously typing away on keyboards and working so hard, they’re making their mice squeak. They’ve exchanged cozy bonfires and the sounds of nature for warmly-glowing screens and headphones full of strange sounds. And they look a lot like you and me.
INTERNET
weeklypostnc.com

It Really Is The Truth…If You Believe It

CHARLOTTE – Without limit; boundless; If you Google, “limitless definition” online, that is what you’ll see. Aside from the Bradley Cooper movie, what comes to mind when you read the word, limitless? Do you think of space? What about numbers (infinity)? I was doing a training last week, asked this question and the reply I got was, “how much our company can grow.” – Side note: AWESOME ANSWER.
MENTAL HEALTH
theridernews.com

What does Rider meme?

Rider students have found a creative outlet for other students to enjoy and relate to: meme accounts. Across Instagram, many students have been reposting, liking and sharing Rider meme accounts. These accounts post things that students can relate to, such as hard classes, bad dining options on campus and more.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#Flowers
Sedona.Biz

Elusive Truth

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Does truth exist? Seems pretty flexible. What might be true for me may seem like voo-doo to you. What feels right to a rightist feels wrong to one who isn’t. Truth, at least what passes for truth here, causes wars, splits families, causes untold damage and yet many want it, spend [...] The post Elusive Truth appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Internet
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Don’t avoid the truth

It utterly amazes me that parents are so worried about offending white children or hurting their feelings by teaching the truth about our country’s history. They are not concerned in the least about the feelings of the students of color in the classroom. For too long in our history we have been avoiding the truth.
EDUCATION
earmilk.com

Glassio speaks to a relatable feeling with "If Love Is All It Takes"

Do you ever feel stuck in the same place and nothing you do seems to get you out of it? Then Glassio’s "If Love Is All It Takes" is the song for you. With glossy, dream-pop arrangements and light, passionate vocals, it is easy to get swept up in this airy tune. The track is delicate yet possesses a lot of power as he sings, “If love is all it takes, how come I’m so blue, ” unfiltered emotion spilling out of even the simplest of lyrics.
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shared A Relatable Meme About Endometriosis Pain

Entrepreneur Padma Lakshmi, has made her stamp on the food world in a myriad of ways. She's not only hosted the Emmy Award winning show "Top Chef" for over a decade, she's also written multiple cookbooks that her fans adore. Another thing that Lakshmi's supporters like about the former model is how open and honest she is about struggles she faces, like having endometriosis. The cooking star was diagnosed in 2006 with the painful disorder, after suffering from the condition for years, according to WebMD.
CELEBRITIES
columbusblack.com

Candid COVID Conversations – “Hear the Truth, Learn the Truth, Speak the Truth”

Join us for this much needed CANDID, yet respectful CONVERSATION regarding COVID. This discussion will be LIVE IN-PERSON AND LIVE STREAMING on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at 6pm.We will be exploring the state of the city surrounding the current outbreak of COVID-19 in our neighborhoods, with a focus on our community between the ages of 20-35. Hear from minority medical experts, local celebs and community leaders as they invite others to share their perspectives….once again, respectfully!!!! No Judgement…Just Conversation!!!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy