The all new and expanded Bites is now open in the former Fuzzy Taco Shop beside the former Mill House restaurant location at 1302 Statesboro Place Circle. Bites is owned by Carman and Ramy Masry of Statesboro. They opened the original Bites on Brampton in 2015 after they purchased the business from the original owner, who had closed the restaurant. The original restaurant could only seat 28 people and that included 10 seats at the bar.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO