The Calgary Flames have opened their seven-game trip with two straight losses. But at least they took a point away from Friday night's 2-1 overtime defeat at Toronto. "It wasn't how we wanted it to end," said defenseman Oliver Kylington, who scored the Flames' lone goal. "But I thought we showed good work ethic. A lot of positives to take away from this game."

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO