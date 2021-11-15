ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

This Week's Women's Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

1. South Carolina (2-0) beat No. 5 NC State 66-57; beat South Dakota 72-41. 2. UConn (1-0) beat Arkansas 95-80. 3. Stanford (1-1) beat Morgan St. 91-36; lost to No. 25 Texas 61-56. 4. Maryland (3-0) beat Longwood 97-67; beat Villanova 88-67. beat James Madison 81-45. 5. NC State...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for Week 13

College football's Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes inside Sunday's top 10 following a massive result in the Big Ten. Fifth-ranked Ohio State obliterated Michigan State, 56-7, a statement victory heading into a division-deciding showdown with Michigan next week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes to move out front in the Heisman Trophy race.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
carthage.edu

Hyland Named CCIW Women's Bowler of the Week

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Carthage College women's bowling student-athlete Cassie Hyland has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Bowler of the Week, announced by the league office on Wednesday. Picking up her second career CCIW Bowler of the Week honor, Hyland averaged a score of 188 during the...
KENOSHA, WI
Philly College Sports

Philly Collegiate Women’s Soccer Weekly Review

Saint Joseph’s Falls in A10 Tournament Semifinal, Penn Concludes the Season With a 1 – 0 Loss to #14 Princeton. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks moved to the conference tournament semifinal round in Dayton. The magical ride for the Hawks ended with a 2 – 0 defeat to UMass in Dayton. It took Saint Joe’s ten games to finally get a victory. But how the season ended; qualifying for the tournament as the #8 seed, and two wins in a week over regular season champion VCU on the road, the second in the quarterfinal game. The tournament moved to Dayton, the highest remaining seed. Saint Joseph’s lost 2 – 0 to UMass on goals by Ashley Leonard and Lauren Bonavita. The Hawks got 3 shots on goal by Aleksa Peev and 2 from Kayla Flanders, but none crossed the goal line. The goal by Leonard ended a goalless streak of 216:12 for goal keeper Katie Cappelletti. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers ended the season losing 1 – 0 to #14 Princeton. It was the first loss at Rhodes Field for Penn who finished in fifth place in the Ivy League.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Women's Basketball Tops Mavericks, 83-58

The Drake University women's basketball team played its final exhibition game against Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in the Knapp Center. The Bulldogs topped the Mavericks 83-58. The game was one of agility, covering all areas of the court. Both teams demonstrated their athleticism consistently throughout the game. From the beginning,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Top 25#Uconn#Stanford#Morgan St#Villanova#Nc State#Baylor#Ut Arlington#Iupui#Ucf#Bucknell#Texas A M Cc#Southern
kzoo.edu

Trimble Named SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week

Mary Trimble was named SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) Women's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday. This is her second Hornet of the Week honor this season. Mary was the highest point scorer on the women's swimming and diving team at the Kalamazoo Quad Meet this past weekend. She finished fourth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Day

Top 25 men's and women's college basketball roundup

Jay Wright pulled a stat sheet over toward Collin Gillespie and whispered at the star guard for No. 4 Villanova, pointing at a couple of gaudy numbers. Gillespie and Justin Moore combined for 12 assists and no turnovers on Tuesday in a season-opening 91-51 win over Mount St. Mary's. It's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Bleacher Report

LA Marathon 2021 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Two years after finishing second, John Korir bounced back to win the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon with a time of two hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds. Natasha Cockram was the top women's finisher in Los Angeles on Sunday, crossing the finish line in two hours, 33 minutes and 17 seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hailstate.com

Women's Tennis Signs Top Canadian Talent

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis continues building towards the future and did so Monday by signing one of Canada's best and brightest prospects. Dharani Niroshan inked her national letter of intent with the Bulldogs for the class of 2022 and will arrive on campus next fall. "Dharani is one...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Times Leader

South Carolina, UConn top women’s AP Top 25

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After an impressive win, Indiana has vaulted to its best ranking ever: No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The veteran Hoosiers had their best ranking ever at No. 8 in the preseason Top 25 and then...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks remain on top of women's basketball Top 25

COLUMBIA — After two wins to start the season, both away from home and the first at No. 5 N.C. State, South Carolina strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released on Nov. 15. The Gamecocks (2-0) topped the Wolfpack...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy