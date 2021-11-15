‘Succession’: The Castle Crumbles Without Logan in ‘Retired Janitors of Idaho’ (RECAP)

Disclaimer: a little change in reviewer from now on, as I try and take over from Laura, who has done a lovely job on the Succession reviews so far. As expected after the FBI raid that concluded the previous episode (and also, the general clusterfuck combining horrific allegations as well as a civil war that are now Waystar Royco), shareholders are understandably worried, and thinking of jumping ship. One of them, a particularly important one at that, desperately seeks reassurance in the form of, what else, Logan and Kendall being not only in the same room, but actually getting along. Or pretending to, anyway, for the sake of their crumbling empire. Because despite Kendall finally revealing to the world his father's inner workings as a business man, and the depth of deception simmering quietly behind the flashy media, Kendall cares. A LOT. He doesn't want to see what they've worked so hard for destroyed, but he does want to overthrow Logan.

