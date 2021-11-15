ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

'Succession': The Castle Crumbles Without Logan in 'Retired Janitors of Idaho' (RECAP)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Evening Star
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 5, "Retired Janitors of Idaho."]. Succession continues to remind viewers that despite all of the drama taking place between Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), the HBO hit is actually really really funny. In the show's...

www.kpcnews.com

Princeton Daily Clarion

'Succession': Logan & Kendall (Try to) Put Differences Aside in 'Lion in the Meadow' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. It’s a dog-eat-dog world when it comes to the Roy family’s ongoing war, but sometimes bitter rivalries have to be put aside for a brief moment in order to get business done, and such is the case in Succession‘s latest episode, “Lion in the Meadow.”
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Succession recap: Betting on a blood feud

Though the machinations around the Waystar shareholders have never been the most interesting part of Succession, in this week's tense episode a meeting with a minted investor reveals the tangled feelings that have been fueling the show's epic battle between father and son. After the FBI raid on Waystar, the...
TV & VIDEOS
kclu.org

'Succession' recap, Season 3, Episode 4: Can Kendall and Logan put on a good show?

Kendall wants to ratchet up his campaign against the family, but he's persuaded by Frank to participate in a meeting with Josh, an investor (played by Adrien Brody) who's trying to decide whether to stick with the Roys or throw in with Sandy and Stewy in their takeover bid. Out at Josh's estate, Logan and Kendall come face to face, and while they put on a good show for Josh, they are as bitter toward each other as you would expect. What's more, Logan's health continues to teeter, and his shaky condition scares Josh into aligning with Sandy and Stewy. Meanwhile, Tom is trying, pretty unsuccessfully, to come to terms with the idea of prison toilet wine, but he really isn't as ready to throw himself to the wolves as he thinks he is. Greg is gradually being sucked back into Logan's orbit, which, again, makes it seem like Kendall should maybe have sprung for that watch.
TV SERIES
nyulocal.com

Recap and Review: Succession Episode 4

There is no sweeter sound to a Succession fan’s ears than Logan Roy uttering his now proverbial catch-phrase, “Fuck off.” It’s rare that a single quote, let alone an entire episode, manages to embody the essence of what makes a show so great. Yet within “Lion in the Meadow,” the fourth episode of the series’ third season, Succession marries the show’s brow beating dialogue with rich plot (no pun intended) to deliver the perfect blend of absurdity and audacity.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Succession' Recap: Take a Hike

“The Beatles put out some of their best shit when they were suing each other, right?” Kendall argues midway through “Lion in the Meadow.” This, like a lot of Kendall’s bold pronouncements, gets some crucial details wrong — Paul technically didn’t sue John, George, and Ringo until after Abbey Road had been recorded, though he had already hired his own management and legal teams while making that final album with them. (Also, the individual Beatles all worked on some wonderful solo records during the lawsuit period.) But like a lot of Kendall’s bold pronouncements, it sounds pretty good in the moment, and is more applicable to this fab show than to the Fab Four.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

'Succession' Recap: Shiv Pulls a Power Play on Sickly Logan That Will Backfire

It takes a heaping dose of hubris for a person to presume they’re above the laws of science, but if there’s one thing we know about Kendall Roy it’s that he’s never been one to underestimate his own grandeur. And so, this week’s Succession begins with our deluded prince insisting to a skeptical babysitter that despite what Google says, his children actually can feed the pet rabbit a piece of bagel. Those rules, he says, are for those dummies who would leave the bunny at home with a Big Gulp.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

'Succession': Can Any of the Roy Kids Succeed? Brian Cox Says the Rules Are 'Simple'

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Brian Cox delved into the issues his “Succession” character Logan Roy has with his children, saying, “The endless disappointment is painful to the character of Logan. The fact that the boys and the girls, they can’t see the game. It’s a game, but like all games, even when it’s a matter of life and death, it’s still a game. And they can’t see it.” I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that since. If the succession on “Succession” is ultimately a game, then who are the players? Well, that’s fairly obvious: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv...
KIDS
spoilertv.com

Succession - Episodes 3.04 & 3.05 - Lion in the Meadow / Retired Janitors of Idaho - Double Review

Disclaimer: a little change in reviewer from now on, as I try and take over from Laura, who has done a lovely job on the Succession reviews so far. As expected after the FBI raid that concluded the previous episode (and also, the general clusterfuck combining horrific allegations as well as a civil war that are now Waystar Royco), shareholders are understandably worried, and thinking of jumping ship. One of them, a particularly important one at that, desperately seeks reassurance in the form of, what else, Logan and Kendall being not only in the same room, but actually getting along. Or pretending to, anyway, for the sake of their crumbling empire. Because despite Kendall finally revealing to the world his father's inner workings as a business man, and the depth of deception simmering quietly behind the flashy media, Kendall cares. A LOT. He doesn't want to see what they've worked so hard for destroyed, but he does want to overthrow Logan.
