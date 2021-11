Speaking of those Warriors, the Nets are due to face Stephon Curry and his teammates from the West Coast Tuesday night at the Barclays Center, and it's beginning to look like a potential preview of an NBA Finals showdown to come next spring. But after dropping 33 points in Brooklyn's victory over the Thunder Sunday, Kevin Durant — who won a title with Curry and the Warriors — tried to tamp down the hype. It's another game.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO