AUD/JPY trades around 83.50, RBA Ellis speech eyed

By Sounava Ray Sarkar
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk barometer trades firmer amid an upbeat market mood. AUD/JPY seems to care less as Japan's Q3 GDP surfaces. Investors look ahead to gather impetus from RBA Governor Lowe's speech and RBA minutes. AUD/JPY is trading around 83.50 during the Asian session on Monday, as the gross domestic...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

USD/JPY's target at 113.30 achieved 113.57 lows. As outlined to trade choices from a missed entry at 114.27 and 114.32, and the rise to 114.96, 2 lots held from 114.96 and 114.27 runs +209 pips. The 2nd lot from 114.96 to 114.27 profited +69 pips if traders bailed while the first lot ran free and clear. Either way to outlined choices, no concept exists to losses in trading.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 1114.43. Although dollar's fall FM Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 in tandem with US yields, then 113 .89 yesterday suggests the recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 114.48 Thu signals 1st leg of correction over n 'choppy' trading is in store.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Attractive real yields in Japan to curtail additional JPY depreciation – MUFG

Prime Minister Kishida unveiled a record-breaking stimulus worth approximately JPY79 trillion. USD/JPY stays in a consolidation phase following the announcement. Economists at MUFG expect the Japanese to curtail its depreciation thanks to attractive real yields. Larger than expected stimulus program has limited FX action. “The indifference as measured by the...
WORLD
forexlive.com

USD/JPY takes a dive as Austria lockdown reignites pandemic fears

USD/JPY plunges from 114.50 to a low of 113.90 on the day. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. We're starting to see a classic case of risk aversion sweep across markets as European indices have erased gains on the day while in FX, the dollar and yen are broadly bid with bond yields tumbling across the board as well.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD has reached the short-term upside target at 1.1372. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.1328 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1388 to complete this wave. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1300. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 0.7250 on broad USD strength

AUD/USD came under stong bearish pressure in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index tests 96.00 supported by safe-haven flows. There won't be any high-impact data releases from the US. Following a consolidation phase below 0.7300 during the Asian trading hours, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Turns south to test 100-SMA amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY is back in the red amid a renewed risk-off wave. Rejection above 21-SMA calls for a retest of 100-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has pierced through the midline, more downside likely?. USD/JPY is trading below 114.00, having witnessed a sharp 60-pips drop in the last hour after a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD records new YTD lows around 1.1250, rebounds afterwards

EUR/USD dropped to new 16-month lows around 1.1250. The greenback briefly tested the boundaries of 2021 highs. ECB’s Lagarde said there is no rush to tighten monpol. Sellers keeps the European currency under pressure and forces EUR/USD to recede to fresh 16-month lows in the 1.1250 region on Friday. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: European PMIs could spell more bad news for euro [Video]

The euro has been demolished by fears that new lockdowns will hit economic growth. This has turbocharged the dollar as traders look for shelter, and the upcoming business surveys will be crucial for whether this rotation continues. Meanwhile, markets are split on whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will deliver a single or double rate increase, leaving the kiwi vulnerable in case the central bank ‘plays it safe’.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD falls further, down to 0.7244 on Fed's Clarida hawkish comments

AUD/USD slumps during the New York session, down almost half percent. Increasing COVID-19 cases in Eastern Europe, Austria's lockdowns, and Germany's possibility of reimposing restrictions dampened investors' mood. AUD/USD Technical outlook: Negative below the downtrend at 0.7577 – Commerzbank. The AUD/USD extends its three-week slump, a 300pip slump, trading at...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD comes under pressure below 1.1300

EUR/USD gives away Thursday’s advance and resumes the downside. German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in October. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation picking up pace by year end. The optimism around the single currency was short-lived. Indeed, EUR/USD resumes the prevailing downtrend on Friday, only interrupted by the positive price...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Is the market starting to believe the ECB?

Expectations of increasing monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the ECB drove the markets this week. Rate markets pushed back expectations of the first ECB rate hike from 2022 to 2023 after both ECB Lagarde and Schnabel said that conditions for rate increases next year would be very unlikely to be met. On the back of these comments, EUR/USD hit a 16-month low and briefly dipped below 1.13. The USDE 10-year spread has widened by 20 basis points in November. Long-term market-based inflation expectations have stabilized just below 2% in euro area and in the range of 2.5- 2.6% in the US for now. We expect euro area inflation to remain above the ECB's target until H2 22, but fall back to a 1.5-1.7% range thereafter, see our Euro Area Research: Measuring the euro area inflation pulse,15 November.
STOCKS

