The father of Ezra Blount — the nine-year-old boy who was trampled during the Astroworld tragedy — spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Travis Scott’s Houston festival. Blount remains in a medically induced coma following the injuries he sustained at the festival. Speaking to ABC Houston 13, Treston Blount said that his son was a fan of the rapper through Fortnite and Scott’s McDonald’s sponsorship. “[Ezra] was stoked. He was ready to go,” Treston said. “When I found out that he was a big fan [of Scott] I was like, “Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO