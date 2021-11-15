ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’ Stars on Logan’s Frailties & ‘Screwball Comedy’ of Episode 5

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 5, “Retired Janitors of Idaho.”]. Succession brought the funny with its latest episode “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” as the Roy family faced the Waystar Royco shareholders. As negotiations over keeping shareholders from putting control of the company to...

‘Succession’ Review: Deciphering the Truth from Logan’s Lies in a Combative Episode 4

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. Children’s books and “Succession” don’t typically go hand-in-hand — unless you’re a parent who likes to imagine Logan Roy’s voice whenever you’re reading “Go the Fuck to Sleep” — but Episode 4 makes an uncharacteristically direct reference to Margaret Mahy’s 1969 illustrated story, “A Lion in the Meadow.” In the fanciful tale, a young boy looks out his back window and tells his mother there’s a big, yellow lion roaming around outside. His mother doesn’t believe him, going so far as to tell her son she has a dragon in her matchbox that will protect them, but then the lion walks into their house and starts talking. “Some stories are true, and some aren’t,” he says.
'Succession' Season 3, Episode 4: Alan Ruck on Connor's Decision to Play Dirty (Exclusive)

Now that the Department of Justice has descended upon Waystar RoyCo following Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) public allegations, Logan’s (Brian Cox) position at the top of the company -- and family -- is on even more shaky ground in season 3 of Succession. And in episode 4, the sharks are circling, with a key investor played by Adrien Brody calling for a truce in the family’s civil war and Connor (Alan Ruck) making his own moves within the Roy rankings.
Succession: Adrien Brody Breaks Down Kendall and Logan's Tense Beach Summit, Hints at Josh's Next Move

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 3, Episode 4 of Succession. When Adrien Brody was given an opportunity to appear on HBO’s Succession, he got strong encouragement from someone close to home. “When my girlfriend found out that I was offered a role in it,” Brody tells TVLine, “she said, ‘I don’t care what the role is! You’re doing it!'” It helped that Brody was also a fan of the show, and that the producers gave him “something wonderful to chew on,” as he puts it: the role of activist investor Josh Aaronson, who tries his best to broker a truce...
'Succession' recap, Season 3, Episode 4: Can Kendall and Logan put on a good show?

Kendall wants to ratchet up his campaign against the family, but he's persuaded by Frank to participate in a meeting with Josh, an investor (played by Adrien Brody) who's trying to decide whether to stick with the Roys or throw in with Sandy and Stewy in their takeover bid. Out at Josh's estate, Logan and Kendall come face to face, and while they put on a good show for Josh, they are as bitter toward each other as you would expect. What's more, Logan's health continues to teeter, and his shaky condition scares Josh into aligning with Sandy and Stewy. Meanwhile, Tom is trying, pretty unsuccessfully, to come to terms with the idea of prison toilet wine, but he really isn't as ready to throw himself to the wolves as he thinks he is. Greg is gradually being sucked back into Logan's orbit, which, again, makes it seem like Kendall should maybe have sprung for that watch.
‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Breaks Down Logan’s Reunion With Kendall

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts, Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. The raging battle between Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) had to take a backseat in the latest episode of Succession as the father-son duo put differences aside to protect the family business.
The ‘Detroiters’ Episode That Will Make You Love a True TV Comedy Gem

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Detroiters”: Paramount+ I could spend paragraphs explaining why “Detroiters” is one of the best comedies of the past decade. There would be plenty of discussion of the on-screen best-friend chemistry of Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson (here as Sam and Tim, co-heads of upstart Detroit-area ad agency Cramblin Duvet) and an explanation of why this show is the best argument for giving some of the funniest people on the planet the resources to make what they want. But no words can capture the magic of this...
Succession guest star Adrien Brody breaks down latest episode's big confrontation

Imagine being asked to not only guest star on one of your favorite TV shows but getting to appear in an extended sequence with two of the series' most acclaimed actors. That's a scenario Adrien Brody no longer has to fantasize about. The Oscar-winner made an impressive debut on Sunday's episode of Succession playing Waystar Royco investor Josh Aaronson who demands that the warring Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) both meet with Aaronson at the billionaire's house in the Hamptons. Speaking with EW, Brody revealed that he is indeed a longtime viewer of the hit HBO show.
SUCCESSION Season 3, Episode 4: “Lion in the Meadow”

It’s flat out sibling war after Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) letter last week. Little Lord Fuckleroy…I’m sorry, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) definitely isn’t playing nice with sissy but can he play nice with daddy (Brian Cox) long enough to secure some shareholder votes? With all their little hoopla lately, DOJ investigation and search warrants and what-not, it’s understandable that shareholders might get spooked. Wise men remove their investments when the trend seems to be going down. It’s four days until the shareholder meeting so if they were looking for crunch time, it’s now. Ken agrees, pulling his own little bullshit stunt. I’m not sure why but I find Kendall the most insufferable asshat. But then he says shit like “Meep, meep,” and I’m dying of laughter.
‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong to Star in 9/11 First Responders Series

Jeremy Strong is plotting a potential hiatus project. The Succession Emmy winner will star in and exec produce The Best of Us, a limited series that he’s been developing for years alongside Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm (Another Round). The project is being produced by Sister, the company co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, as part of a first-look deal with Lindholm. A network is not yet attached. The Best of Us will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with their rain of debris and toxic dust. Featuring first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked...
‘Succession’: Brian Cox Delves into Logan Roy’s Endless Disappointment in His Children

When asked about whether or not he had an idea of how long his series would run in a recent interview with Variety, creator Jesse Armstrong said, “All I know is there’s a promise in the ‘Succession’ title, and it can’t go on forever.” Armstrong isn’t wrong. And after the events in the most recent two episodes of the series, it seems like it’s more imperative than ever to determine who will replace Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as the CEO of Waystar Royco when the time comes. For two consecutive weeks, audiences have witnessed Logan at less than his best, a...
‘Succession’ Recap: Shiv Pulls a Power Play on Sickly Logan That Will Backfire

It takes a heaping dose of hubris for a person to presume they’re above the laws of science, but if there’s one thing we know about Kendall Roy it’s that he’s never been one to underestimate his own grandeur. And so, this week’s Succession begins with our deluded prince insisting to a skeptical babysitter that despite what Google says, his children actually can feed the pet rabbit a piece of bagel. Those rules, he says, are for those dummies who would leave the bunny at home with a Big Gulp.
The World’s Angriest Vegetables: Breaking Down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’

Television’s most miserable wealthy family is back to fight over control of Waystar Royco, and The Ringer will be following their scheming every step of the way. Each week, we’ll break down the biggest developments, track who’s leading the literal line of succession, and catalog each episode’s most savage burns, best Cousin Greg–isms, and more. Let’s continue with the fifth episode, “Retired Janitors of Idaho.”
Succession season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Roman’s big revelation

When Succession season 3 episode 6 airs this weekend on HBO, there are a number of big things that we could end up learning. Take, for example, some enormous news all about Roman Roy’s mother. On paper, we imagine that “What It Takes” will be about Logan Roy making his...
‘Succession’: Can Any of the Roy Kids Succeed? Brian Cox Says the Rules Are ‘Simple’

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Brian Cox delved into the issues his “Succession” character Logan Roy has with his children, saying, “The endless disappointment is painful to the character of Logan. The fact that the boys and the girls, they can’t see the game. It’s a game, but like all games, even when it’s a matter of life and death, it’s still a game. And they can’t see it.” I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that since. If the succession on “Succession” is ultimately a game, then who are the players? Well, that’s fairly obvious: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv...
