Sunday Night Football game pauses because of a fork on the field [Video]
Well, we are pretty sure that this has never happened before....detroitsportsnation.com
Well, we are pretty sure that this has never happened before....detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0