Sumit reveals to Jenny that he has withdrawn their marriage application and put it on hold in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.’. Jenny thinks she and Sumit are one step closer to getting married, but Sumit took one step back and didn’t tell her. She speaks with Sumit in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way about how they just submitted their marriage application so Sumit’s parents “need to hurry up and get over it because we’re going. to be able to marry in about 30 days.”

