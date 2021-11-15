ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs has opened trading with 81...

WTAJ

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings […]
AFP

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

China has officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in protest, the foreign ministry in Beijing said Sunday, after Taiwan established a de facto embassy in Vilnius. It added that Lithuania had "abandoned the political commitment made upon the establishment of diplomatic relations" with China.
Reuters

Peng Shuai appears in Beijing, WTA not reassured

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open. Peng can be seen among guests at the Fila...
The Independent

Peng Shuai missing: China ignores claims as #MeToo moment poses new test for Beijing

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”. Earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng, who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China."We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he told CNN in an interview. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
yicaiglobal.com

L’Oréal Says Sorry After Top Chinese Influencers Suspend Ties Over Double 11 Pricing

(Yicai Global) Nov. 18 -- L'Oréal apologized for complex promotion rules during the Double 11 shopping festival earlier this month after China’s two star live-stream salespeople suspended ties with the French cosmetics giant. “We are deeply sorry for the trouble caused by the complicated sales promotion mechanism for the Double...
Fudzilla

China rushes to replace foreign tech

China is speeding up plans to replace American and foreign technology, by empowering a secretive government-backed organisation to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors. The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee was formed in 2016 to advise the government, and according to US reports...
finextra.com

SIX Digital Exchange launches

SIX Digital Exchange has officially launched by issuing the world's first digital bond in a fully regulated environment. Swiss stock exchange SIX finally received full regulatory approval in September for the launch of a crypto operation first unveiled back in 2018. To mark the launch, a bond comprising two exchangeable...
yicaiglobal.com

UBS, Morgan Stanley See Opportunities in Beijing's New Stock Exchange

(Yicai Global) Nov. 16 -- Several overseas financial institutions, including UBS and Morgan Stanley, have embraced the potential of Beijing's first-ever stock exchange. China is an important market for UBS which is looking forward to actively participating in the relevant business of the Beijing Stock Exchange, Qian Yujun, chairman of the Zurich-headquartered investment bank's Beijing arm UBS Securities, said to Yicai Global.
yicaiglobal.com

Beijing Stock Exchange’s First 10 Listings Soar on Debut

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- The first 10 new listings have soared on the No. 1 trading day of Beijing's first-ever stock exchange that was founded to better serve small and medium-sized companies. Shortly after opening, the 10 new stocks saw an average gain of 132 percent. Among them, the...
yicaiglobal.com

[In Photos] New Beijing Stock Exchange Opens

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- Trading began today on the new Beijing Stock Exchange, the third stock exchange to be opened in the Chinese mainland. Eighty-one companies rang the listing bell. China’s government announced plans in early September to set up a bourse in the nation’s capital city, with the...
protocol.com

The new Beijing Stock Exchange’s companies are older and less tech-forward than promised

China is launching a major new stock exchange, this one in the country's capital. Following Xi Jinping's announcement in September, the Beijing Stock Exchange commences operations Monday. Authorities have said the exchange is a "major strategic deployment" that Xi avers will "support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises." A Protocol analysis of public data about the new exchange shows it's a bit older and less tech-forward than it might sound.
theedgemarkets.com

Beijing Stock Exchange kicks off trading with mixed performance

SHANGHAI (Nov 15): China's Beijing Stock Exchange kicked off trading on Monday, with performance of the first batch of 81 stocks mixed. Ten stocks that recently conducted initial public offerings on the bourse surged, with the top gainer rising more than 500% in early trading. The other 71 stocks that...
Street.Com

Beijing Stock Exchange: Three Of Four Debuts Soar In Financial Market Created To Extend Financial Lifeline To Small Companies

The Beijing Stock Exchange began trading on Monday , with three-quarters of 81 carefully selected stocks soaring in their debuts, underpinning the Chinese president's pledge to support small and medium enterprises that he has dubbed the "little giants" of the world's second-largest economy. Sixty of the stocks advanced by between...
