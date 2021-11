Russell Wilson just made a big announcement about the status of his injury. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to Twitter on Monday to show a video of him getting the cast off of his injured finger and him looking at x-rays. It then shows Wilson at Lambeau Field, which is where the Seahawks will play their next game. At the end of the video, Wilson is seen training and wearing his Seahawks uniform, and in the caption, Wilson writes "It's Time."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO