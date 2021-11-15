ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues

By DAVID SOLOMON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute as the Edmonton Oilers beat the...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 4

ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
NHL
Morning Sun

Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over Oilers

DETROIT — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch score 4-0 win over Laval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Amir Miftakhov recorded his first North American shutout with a 29-save performance to lead the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-0 win over the Laval Rocket tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The victory advances the Crunch to 5-3-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the eight-game...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
NHL
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Skate To 4-2 Win Over Oilers

Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. “This is definitely one of our best games,” Namestnikov said. “We didn’t give them much in the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Ap
Quad-Cities Times

Another late-game crusher for Blues in 5-4 loss to Oilers

For the second night in a row, the Blues wiped out a two-goal deficit, showing determination and resiliency. For the second night in a row, overtime seemed imminent. And yet, for the second night in a row, the Blues came away empty-handed. Without a point. This time it was a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Exciting 5-4 Win Over the Blues

In the fourth game of their five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers evened their record at 2-2 after a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of Western Conference contenders at Enterprise Center on Sunday (Nov. 14). Edmonton got timely goals throughout the game, including the winner off of Kailer Yamamoto ‘s stick in the final minute. Leon Draisaitl had three points, and Connor McDavid had two, as the pair continue to rank first and second in the NHL scoring race.
NHL
USA Today

Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. “Our line, I think we’re just getting that chemistry going and we know what we can bring and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy