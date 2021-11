Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker releases encouraging health update

No. 5 – Scott Mitchell (1994-1998) Based on stats alone, Scott Mitchell should probably be higher on this list. Ranking 3rd all-time on the Lions franchise ranks in completions (1,850) and yards (12,647) and 4th in touchdowns (79), Mitchell put together some impressive seasons over his four seasons as the Detroit starter. But, despite those impressive numbers, Mitchell will always be remembered for his playoff failures, and because of that, he comes in at No. 5 on our list.

