NBA

Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors’ winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night.

Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. The 6-foot-1 Rozier outleaped the 6-foot-6 Green and the Hornets controlled the jump, bringing the crowd to its feet.

The Warriors were forced to foul and Rozier and he made both free throws with 12.7 seconds to make it a two-possession game. Golden State missed its final two shots.

Rozier finished with 20 points, Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Hornets have won three straight after a five-game skid.

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 24 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game. Coming off an eight-game homestand, the Warriors dropped to 11-2.

The game featured 25 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points.

The intensity picked up after Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre Jr. was charged with a double-technical and ejected early in the fourth quarter after complaining to an official about a non-call on a driving layup.

It went back and forth from there, with both sides chirping at the officials.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Are the only team in the NBA to score 100 points in every game this season. … Jonathan Kuminga had a career-high nine points. … Green drew a technical foul in the first half.

Hornets: Bridges made the mistake of fouling Kuminga on a half-court heave at the end of the first half, sending the big man to the line. But Kuminga only made 1 of 3 foul shots. … Ball was assessed a technical foul in the second half.

Warriors: At Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

At The Hive

Recap: Terry Rozier comes alive in the fourth quarter as Hornets grind out win over the Warriors, 106-102

Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, and LaMelo Ball all topped 20 points as the Charlotte Hornets fought off the Golden State Warriors for their third straight win, 106-102. The Hornets came out with a very strong first quarter. LaMelo Ball knocked down four first quarter threes and a little Dirk fadeaway as part of a 15-point opening quarter. Otherwise, it was a mostly unspectacular quarter that featured no major runs or standout performances. The Hornets led by three heading into the second quarter.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Charlotte snaps Warriors' seven-game winning streak, ruins Steph Curry's homecoming

CHARLOTTE - No Bojangles for anyone on this trip. Stephen Curry’s favorite restaurants have changed dramatically in the 12 years since he left North Carolina, but every time he returns to Charlotte, he still makes a point of stopping at the fast-food chain that has spread throughout much of the Southeastern United States.
NBA
