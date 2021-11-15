ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia beats New Zealand to claim Twenty20 World Cup

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and David Warner plundered half centuries as Australia won its first Twenty20 cricket World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Sunday’s final.

New Zealand lost the all-important toss, was sent in to bat and posted 172-4.

Skipper Kane Williamson, dropped on 21, led the way by scoring 85 off 48 balls, but his lineup was pegged back by Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood, who returned impressive figures of 3-16.

Marsh, who belted fast bowler Adam Milne for six off the first delivery he faced when he went to the crease with Australia at 15-1, finished unbeaten on 77 off 50 balls. He shared a 92-run second-wicket partnership with Warner, who scored 53 off 38, to help Australia reach 173-2 with seven balls to spare. The victory also ensured Australia kept intact its unbeaten record against the Black Caps in knockout games since 1981.

Australia, a five-time winner of the 50-over World Cup, was in poor form in the T20 format leading into the tournament and Warner was struggling to get game time in the Indian Premier League.

The form turned around quickly when it counted, with Australia winning all but one game and Warner winning the award for player of the series.

“This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it, so proud of how the guys went about the campaign,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “Can’t believe people wrote (Warner) off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear.”

After setting up Australia’s run chase with Warner, Marsh continued with Glenn Maxwell (28 not out) in an unbroken 66-run stand.

Earlier, Hazlewood got the key wicket of in-form Daryl Mitchell (11) with a brilliant slower ball in an impressive three-over spell during the powerplay as the Black Caps crawled to 57-1 by the halfway stage of their innings.

But Williamson, dropped by Hazlewood at fine leg, cut loose against Australia’s fastest bowler Mitchell Starc, who returned 0-60 — the most expensive figures in a T20 World Cup final.

Williamson smashed seven of his 10 boundaries against Starc besides hitting the left-arm fast bowler for one of his three sixes. Hazlewood returned in the 18th over and had both Glenn Phillips (18) and Williamson caught in the deep in the space of four balls.

Australia had successfully chased down a 177-run target against Pakistan in the semifinals at Dubai, and a drier pitch made things easier for the likes of Marsh and Warner.

Both batters dictated the New Zealand seamers on a dry wicket after Finch (5) holed out at deep mid-wicket off a short delivery from Trent Boult (2-18).

New Zealand’s hopes of Ish Sodhi striking in the middle overs backfired with both Marsh and Warner dominating the legspinner, who conceded 40 off his three overs.

Boult returned and clean bowled Warner, but then couldn’t hold onto a return catch off the last ball of his spell with Australia needing just 15 for victory off 19 balls.

New Zealand’s 172 was the same total which it had successfully defended against Scotland in a group game at the same venue earlier this month. The other 12 games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium were won by teams which batted second.

“They’re (Australia) a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on,” said Williamson, whose team had knocked out England with a five-wicket victory in the semifinals. “Credit to the way Australia chased it, they didn’t give us an inch. But proud of how we’ve operated … there are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn’t get the job done.”

The New Zealanders, inaugural winners of the World Test Championship earlier this year, have still never won a title in one of the ICC’s white-ball World Cups.

In 2019, New Zealand and England met at Lord’s in the final of the 50-over World Cup. Neither team had ever won the trophy. The final finished in an unprecedented tie, and the outcome couldn’t be decided after a tiebreaker — a so-called Super Over. England was awarded the title on a countback of boundaries.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle takes the hooking duties.Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.Eddie Jones has thrown a curve ball on the right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and Max Malins, who has been in free-scoring form for Saracens this season.
WORLD
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "All the playing group understands it, our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working at the Australian Open will need to be vaccinated.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
David Warner
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Glenn Maxwell
Person
Adam Milne
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
The Independent

Eddie Jones hails England’s ‘rebirth’ as focus moves toward 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones hailed a crucial “rebirth” in toppling world champions South Africa 27-26 as a new-look England set their sights on World Cup 2023 glory.Head coach Jones toasted a new dawn as Manu Tuilagi Freddie Steward and Raffi Quirke claimed stunning tries before Marcus Smith nailed a last-ditch winning penalty.Handre Pollard slotted five penalties but missed two crucial shots at goal for the Boks, who mustered just one try from Makazole Mapimpi and further goals from Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn.WHAT A WIN! GET IN!!#ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/Ih2NbvrLij— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021England leaked 18 penalties and failed to dominate...
WORLD
The Independent

Courtney Lawes to captain England against South Africa

Courtney Lawes will captain England against South Africa at Twickenham this weekend.Regular skipper Owen Farrell was ruled out of match earlier in the week after picking up a knock in the win over Australia last Saturday.Lawes will lead the side from the blindside flank with Manu Tuilagi shifting from the wing to replace Farrell at inside centre with Marcus Smith and Henry Slade either side of him in the midfield.In the front row, Jamie Blamire and Bevan Rodd have been handed starts with Jamie George injured and Joe Marler only deemed ready enough to be involved from bench following a...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales vs Australia: Josh Adams and Tomas Francis fit to start in Cardiff

Wales have received a double boost ahead of their Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia after Josh Adams and Tomas Francis were declared fit to start.The reigning Six Nations champions have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.Wing Adams missed the victory over Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue that forced his withdrawal just before kick-off, while Francis was concussed during training a week ago and saw an independent consultant on Thursday.But they will both feature as Wales target a third...
RUGBY
The Independent

5 talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run going in Argentina clash

Ireland end their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Sunday when Argentina visit Dublin.Andy Farrell’s in-form side are searching for an eighth consecutive win following a thrilling victory over New Zealand and a dominant display against Japan in the past fortnight.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the Los Pumas encounter.Robbie returnsWelcome back, @henshawrob! 💪🟢#TeamOfUs | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/bgcqHsod0M— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 19, 2021Ireland’s final fixture of the calendar year will mark Robbie Henshaw’s first appearance of the season. The influential Leinster man has been thrust back into action having not played a minute...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty20 International#Cricket World Cup#New Zealanders#Ap#Australian#Warner#The Indian Premier League
The Independent

Wales vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and Autumn Nations Series 2021 reaction

Wales‘ Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday following an early red card for visiting number eight Rob Valetini.Valetini became the fifth player to see red against Wales in the last 12 months but could have few complaints after his dangerous tackle on lock Adam Beard after 14 minutes resulted in a clash of heads.Hooker Ryan Elias and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for the home side, who failed to drive home their numerical advantage and were seconds away from losing before they were awarded an offside penalty in the last play of the game.Australia, who have lost all three matches on their tour after defeats by Scotland and England, scored tries through wings Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu, plus scrumhalf Nic White but, having highlighted the need to improve their discipline in the week, let themselves down again.
RUGBY
The Independent

Stuart Hogg becomes Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer in win over Japan

Captain Stuart Hogg thrilled another capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield as he became Scotland’s leading try-scorer of all time in a 29-20 win over spirited JapanThe Exeter full-back had moved level with Iain Smith and Tony Stanger on 24 tries for the national team when he scored a double against South Africa last weekend, and his first-half touchdown against the Brave Blossoms took him clear on his own on a day when he also became the Scots’ fourth most capped player.The victory means Gregor Townsend’s side have won three out of four Tests in their Autumn Nations Series and ended...
RUGBY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy