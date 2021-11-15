Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. Opening Statement: "This was a big opportunity tonight to get the chance to beat this team here and all that. With 10 minutes to go in the game and we're three-nothing and get enough of a chance to get it tied up and all that. We played really hard and really tough. The defense kept us in the game all night long. Russ [Wilson] tried to get a throw in the end zone there and we had a chance for a field goal that we could take. He tried to stick it behind the guy and it just didn't fit it in. He made a mistake and he knows it. And then he chucked the other one in desperation just to see if we could get back into the game. Made a couple bad plays. I know you're wondering, 'was he ready?' and all that kind of stuff. He was ready to play. There's no other information leading into this that could tell us any different. He was pumped. Got after it and all that. They [Green Bay] did a nice job tonight. They're a good defense. We couldn't get enough going on to make the points we needed. They couldn't either until the end. It's a big opportunity that we missed out on. It's just disappointing. This was a real shot and we could feel it and we knew it. And unfortunately, we couldn't get the right plays made at the right time to get it done. Unfortunate play in the third, coming up on third-and-2. There were a couple really unfortunate plays. The fumble was on the ground and Darrell [Taylor] got the ball. And it's unfortunate that it got turned around. That turnover would've been huge. And Carlos' [Dunlap] penalty – that was a terrible mistake. He knows it. He owned up to the team and apologized and knows that's never going to happen again, of course. But that was a big play right there obviously. And a chance to stop them right there at midfield. In a game this tight, stuff is amplified and a play here, a play there and that's what happened. I'm really proud of how hard we played and how tough we played and how strict we played throughout. Unfortunately, they got it done in the end."

