Welp, that was awful. Things seem to be falling apart. At this point, I’m not sure if the Las Vegas Raiders look like a wildcard team. It is officially time to be concerned about the Raiders offense. Sure, the defense didn’t look great on Sunday night, but few do against Kansas City. The real problem is the offense. It hasn’t been great for most of the season. The defense has masked some of the offensive issues this season by giving them more chances. There are several causes for concern on a unit that used to be the team’s strength.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO