ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 Review

By Nick Harley
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Dexter review contains spoilers. For a guy who’s supposed to be laying low, living under an assumed identity to avoid being recognized, caught, and convicted as a prolific serial killer, Dexter Morgan sure picked a hell of a love interest to get involved with. If it’s not bad...

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

‘Dexter’ Showrunner Promises ‘Stunning’ Surprises In ‘New Blood’

Dexter has been off the air since 2013, but on Nov. 7th the show will return in the form of a ten episode mini series Dexter: New Blood. The show will see the return of Clyde Phillips (Feed The Beast, Suddenly Susan), the original series’ showrunner for the first four seasons, and in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes and The Hollywood Reporter he teased quite a few elements of fanfare.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Will Dexter’s Son Follow in His Murderous Footsteps?

Dexter Morgan is proof that there is life after death. Well, fake death, that is. Eight years after the Miami serial killer of bad guys (Michael C. Hall, above) disappeared in a hurricane on the 2006–13 drama’s much-derided ending, the antihero is back for a 10-episode thrill ride. Says Hall, “We wanted to do something decidedly new but also maintain fundamental parts of the original.”
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Premiere Spoilers: Does Dexter Morgan Kill Again?

Dexter: New Blood Premiere spoilers ahead as we discuss whether Dexter Morgan kills again. As we previously reported, Showtime offers their subscribers the opportunity to stream new episodes just after midnight on the day they are scheduled to air. So, the new episode of Dexter: New Blood has been available to watch for a few hours now. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the Dexter: New Blood Premiere, be warned this article contains spoilers.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 7 Review: A Serious Flanders (Part 2)

This The Simpsons review contains spoilers. The Simpsons season 33 episode 7 is Uff-da, even if the villain of the episode, Kostas Becker, voiced by Brian Cox, does say so himself. He is not one to get overwhelmed, and has faith in his good book, so we are inclined to believe him. But the biggest proof comes from Chief Wiggum, even if it will do nothing to clear up the case.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Pulls In Huge Numbers For Showtime

Dexter has returned–and horror fans are glad to see him. The premiere episode of the revival of the Dexter series–that ended unsatisfactorily in 2013–aired on Showtime last weekend (Nov. 7), and the numbers are now in. And the strong numbers don’t lie. The first episode of Dexter: New Blood drew...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Kobayashi Maru

The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere. Star Trek: Discovery has been many things over the course of its run: A grim war story, a nostalgia-fueled prequel, and a journey into a far-flung feature unlike anything the franchise had attempted in the past. Over the course of the show’s 40-ish episodes to date, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery has faced off against Mirror Universe clones, battled an evil A.I. bent on wiping out all life in the universe, and struggled to find the cause of the mysterious Burn, a galaxy-wide disaster that killed millions and crippled the Federation as we know it.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3: Smoke Signals

Harrison returning to Dexter’s life couldn’t have come at a more complicated time. Dexter tries to create some normalcy for Harrison on Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, “Smoke Signals,” but the investigation regarding Matt Caldwell makes that especially tricky. Check out the photos and promo video below for...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
James Remar
Person
Matt Caldwell
Den of Geek

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 Review: Dwight and Sherry Become Dark Horses

This Fear the Walking Dead review contains spoilers. Sitting down to write this review of “Till Death,” I was surprised that the word count for just my notes was a whopping 1,400 words. While I tend to take very extensive notes for each episode, what sets “Till Death” apart is that much of my notes is devoted to ranting. Much of my frustration (as both reviewer and fan) stems from my disappointment with this season’s aimlessness. Why should viewers care about solving a 40-year-old murder case, or Sarah’s sudden interest in finding Wendell? Those both felt like filler episodes to me, and “Till Death” likewise does little to advance the overall story.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Flash Season 8: Atom, Despero, and More Secrets of Armageddon Revealed

This The Flash: Armageddon article contains spoilers. “This is not a crossover,” showrunner Eric Wallace tells me via Zoom of Armageddon, the five episode event story that kicks off The Flash Season 8. “I cannot stress that enough. This is a five part special event, which means it’s a traditional graphic novel centered around Flash that’s a little bit bigger. A little bit more exciting, a little bit extra, the emotions are a little deeper, but it is not a crossover.”
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Wheel of Time: The Bond Between Aes Sedai and Warders Explained

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time. Amazon’s new The Wheel of Time series is heavy on internal world-building, mythology, and lore – a natural result of the massive source material (14 novels, a prequel, and two companion books) upon which it is based. But the sheer scope can feel daunting for new viewers who are unfamiliar with the intricacies of Robert Jordan’s sprawling fantasy world.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Miami Metro#Iron Lake Pd
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Adam Busby?!

OutDaughtered fans are becoming concerned about Adam Busby after noticing some worrying details. What’s going on with the TLC dad, and what do we know for sure right now? Read on to see what’s happening with the Busbys now. Adam Busby disappears from social media. Surprisingly, Adam has been very...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

William Lucking, 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dead at 80

William Lucking, known for his role on Sons of Anarchy, has died. He was 80. Lucking died Oct. 18 at his home in Las Vegas, his wife announced in an obituary shared to Facebook by his friend and actor, Stephen Macht. "Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy