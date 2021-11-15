ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game 17: Petrified in Boston

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Boston Bruins always have a way to bring out the best of the Montreal Canadiens normally, the sheer hatred both clubs have for each other ensures a real contest, even when one of the team...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeybuzz.com

Will He, or Won't He?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In his media availability yesterday following the Canadiens’ defeat against Boston, head coach Dominique Ducharme said that Jonathan Drouin had been cleared to play but held himself out of the line-up yesterday as he didn’t feel ready. This is not without reminding me of a couple of seasons ago when he sustained a wrist injury against the Capitals, and it took months for him to get back in the line-up. When he was cleared to play, he didn’t feel ready, and he did look uncomfortable on the ice when he was trying to shoot. There seems to be somewhat of a disconnect between the Canadiens’ medical staff and Jonathan Drouin, we’re not in a Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel territory of course, but nonetheless, this is intriguing.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 10: Boston Bruins vs. Senators Lines, Preview, Betting

The Boston Bruins (5-4-0, 10 pts) welcome the Ottawa Senators (3-7-1, 7 pts) to TD Garden Tuesday night for the first of four meetings this season between the Atlantic Division foes. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM ET (NESN, TSN, RDS). The schedule is finally picking up for the Boston...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Boston Bruins Win, But Show Cracks In Their Game |BHN+

BOSTON – The honeymoon is clearly over for the Boston Bruins. After a long, sleepy preseason marked by extensive, idle stretches between games and a sporadic early season schedule that made it difficult to get a read on the hockey team, it would seem the B’s powers that be are finally getting a feel for their team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Jeff Petry
CBS Sports

Bruins, Oilers to honor Colby Cave during upcoming game in Boston

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers have announced that both teams plan to celebrate the life of former NHL player Colby Cave during Thursday's game. Prior to the start of the game, there will be a tribute to highlight Cave's time with the Bruins and Oilers. Cave's wife, Emily Cave,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Habs#The Montreal Canadiens
hockeybuzz.com

Three thoughts from the weekend

After Thursday’s ugly loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Bruins bounced back this weekend with a Saturday win over the Devils and a Sunday victory over the Canadiens. Here are three thoughts from the Bruins weekend sweep. Jeremy Swayman is earning Bruins starting goalie job. Back-to-back sets are usually where...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

About the Blue Line...

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Losing captain Shea Weber has hurt, there’s no doubt about that any team who loses an athlete with that kind of leadership and presence in the room will suffer, but if the Canadiens’ blue line was better adapted to today’s game, the consequences of his loss might not have been this atrocious. I’ve said it time and time again, Marc Bergevin loves his big punishing defensemen and while those used to rule the league, it’s no longer the case anymore and a team which can only count on that type of blueliner is ill adapted to today’s game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 19: Throwing in the Towel

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Enough. This is quite frankly the worst game the Canadiens have played this season and that’s saying something. For much of the duel, the Habs looked like they were barely going through the motions, like they didn’t care and had no intention of even trying. Ducharme’s men took 5 shots on goal in the 1st period, 9 in the 2nd but they pretty much all came in the first 6 minutes of the frame and not many of those shots presented any kind of threat.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres By The Numbers: First Month In Review

The Sabres opened their 2021-22 schedule on October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens which means it’s now been a month since the Sabres season began. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look back at the numbers through the first 30 days to see how the team is performing. What follows are some counting stats and some advanced stats.
NHL
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks Game #10 11/6/21

Boston Celtics (4-5) at Dallas Mavericks (5-3) Saturday, November 6, 2021. TV: NBCSB, BSSW-DAL, NBA-LP Radio: WROR, KEGL/KFZO. The Celtics go for their first 3 game win streak as they visit the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics are on the final game of their three game road trip while the Mavs are playing in the first of a 2 game home stand. The Celtics are playing in the 3rd game in 4 nights on the road, having played on Wednesday and Thursday with Friday a travel day.
NBA
chatsports.com

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics Game #11 11/10/21

Toronto Raptors (6-5) at Boston Celtics (4-6) Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Celtics return home after a 2-1 road trip to face the Toronto Raptors for the 2nd of 4 games this season. They faced the Raptors in their home opener and lost 115-83 and were booed off their home floor after a lackluster performance.
NBA
hockeybuzz.com

Team USA Goalie is a Great Battle….But it should be…

With the Olympics around the corner, there are some interesting positional battles heating up, but perhaps the most important and heated will be for the team USA net. Going into the season it looked pretty set that Connor Hellebuyck would be the natural choice, but this season so far has seen two other American netminders steal the stage. John Gibson and my top pick Jack Campbell….
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Curved Groove

A point of consternation amongst Blackhawks fans has been the development -- or lack thereof -- of Kirby Dach. As the 3rd overall pick in the 2019 draft, excitement and potential were high for him and many predicted that he would crack the NHL a few months later. Since then,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy