Sidney Crosby is expected to join the team in Washington before the game Sunday, PensInsideScoop.com reports. Crosby has missed the last four games for the Penguins due to COVID-19, but it looks like he will return Sunday versus the Capitals. Crosby has only played one game this season as he missed the beginning of the season due to wrist surgery over the summer. Crosby has only played one game this season, and he was scoreless with a rating of minus-3.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO