Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker makes splashy return from injury

By Kyle Goon
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Talen Horton-Tucker has made a budding career out of tough finishes, and the one he made in the fourth quarter with two-and-a-half minutes remaining was no exception. The 20-year-old drove inside, switching hands from left to right for the reverse finger roll. But the best part...

lakersoutsiders.com

Talen Horton-Tucker cleared for contact in practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without LeBron James, as he will be out at least a week (with the possibility that it’s even longer) due to an abdominal strain. It’s the worst player for the Lakers to be without at their current record of 5-5, a record that’s fallen short of expectations from injury issues that have pre-dated the start of the season. Talen Horton-Tucker represents one of those injury issues that happened before the season started, as he is still yet to make his debut after a torn ligament in his thumb forced him to get surgery. However, the team and Frank Vogel gave us some much needed good news on Monday morning, saying THT had been cleared for contact in practice starting Tuesday (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker has been cleared for practice. What steps are left before he’s back on the court?

Lakers promising young wing Talen Horton-Tucker has been sidelined for the Lakers’ tumultuous start to the season following preseason surgery to repair a tendon in his thumb. It was a real blow to the team, and one could make the argument that Horton-Tucker’s absence is one of the key reasons for the rocky beginning, especially when stacked on top of other injuries to Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza along with anticipated growing pains.
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker doesn’t care what his role is for the Lakers. He just wants to win another ring

Talen Horton-Tucker started for the Lakers on Sunday, but he doesn’t know if he will moving forward. He played a mostly on-ball role for the team in their 114-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs, but he isn’t sure how much that will continue when LeBron James returns to the lineup. His teammates and coaches were impressed with his defense in his first game back, but Horton-Tucker isn’t sure it was good enough.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Eric Gordon For Kendrick Nunn And Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to come out the West this season thanks to the tremendous duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The pair won the 2020 NBA championship together and are bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. While the Lakers have not been at their best so far without the presence of an injured LeBron James, many fans and pundits believe there are no excuses for not making the NBA Finals.
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James remains out vs. Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker upgraded to probable

One day after head coach Frank Vogel revealed that LeBron James resumed on-court activities and was considered day-to-day moving forward, the superstar forward still remains out for Sunday’s game against the Spurs with his ab strain. Talen Horton-Tucker, though, appears set to make his regular season debut after recovering from thumb surgery.
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker impressed Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in ‘unreal’ debut

The Lakers welcomed back Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday. Not just to the rotation, but to the starting lineup, and the third-year guard delivered in a big way in his regular season debut. In 27 minutes, Horton-Tucker went 7-14 from the field, 1-5 from the 3-point line and tallied 17 points with four rebounds after not playing a game in over a month, helping the Lakers to a 114-106 win over the Spurs.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Assesses Season Debut In Victory Over Spurs

Talen Horton-Tucker shined in his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 17 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon. Head coach Frank Vogel entrusted Horton-Tucker with a spot in the starting lineup upon his return even though he spent the last three weeks nursing a thumb injury. But the 20-year-old guard showed no signs of rust, shooting 7-of-14 from the field, collecting four rebounds and ending the night a game-high +14 in 27 minutes on the floor.
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker says his surgically repaired thumb is fine, and he’s not worried about re-injuring it on the court

The Lakers haven’t gotten a ton of good injury news this season, and that’s putting it mildly. After all this is a team that was forced to play a game with just eight active, full-time NBA players on its roster last week, but thankfully, the return of Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday offered — at least for the moment — a brief respite from those woes.
Bleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James Rumors, Talen Horton-Tucker's Debut, More

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't gotten off to the hot start for which they might have hoped. However, L.A. continues to keep its head above water without star LeBron James, who remains out with an abdominal strain. The Lakers got a big 114-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on...
hoopsrumors.com

Lakers Notes: LeBron, Horton-Tucker, Nunn, Offseason Moves

The Lakers’ roster isn’t constructed to withstand prolonged absences from star forward LeBron James, Dylan Hernandez writes in a column for The Los Angeles Times. With James still sidelined on Wednesday, the Lakers lost in Milwaukee to drop to 8-8 on the season, including 4-6 in games without LeBron available.
