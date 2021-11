Ravens fans will almost certainly pay some attention to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns this weekend, as that AFC North showdown has a direct bearing on the Ravens’ chances of winning the division. The Ravens will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Ravens are coming off their bye week, which was probably a welcome respite after taking a 41-17 pounding by the Bengals in Week 7. That loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Ravens. The Vikings are 3-4 and lost to the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys last week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO