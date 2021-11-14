ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: DeVonta Smith beats Pat Surtain II for leaping TD grab

By Luke Easterling
 6 days ago
They were teammates at Alabama, then first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

But Sunday, they were opponents, as DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles battled Pat Surtain II and the Denver Broncos.

The Eagles score a big win over the Broncos on the road, and Smith got the better of Surtain on a 36-yard leaping touchdown grab late in the first quarter. Smith finished the day with 66 yards on four receptions, scoring twice as the Eagles pulled away for a 30-13 victory.

After the game, Smith joined Surtain and his Denver teammate, fellow Crimson Tide alumni Jerry Jeudy, for a jersey swap:

chatsports.com

Eagles News: DeVonta Smith’s route-running is a sight to behold

PICK NO. 10: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles. Overall Rookie Grade: 75.4 (Rank: 3/22). Week 9 Grade: 92.6. Smith enjoyed the breakout game that has been coming for a while, catching five of the six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a touchdown. The sixth pass could easily have been another touchdown if quarterback Jalen Hurts had given him a little more of a chance on the throw. For the season, Smith is now averaging 1.
NFL
247Sports

DeVonta Smith praises ex-Alabama teammates Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain ahead of Broncos game

It will be an Alabama football reunion of sorts Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Denver Broncos. The Eagles, led by rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, take the field against former college teammates Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain. Smith spoke earlier this week about his relationship with Jeudy, with whom he arrived at Alabama as members of the Crimson Tide’s historic 2017 recruiting class. The reigning Heisman winner said he and Jeudy pushed one another.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Jordan Mailata is so impressed by DeVonta Smith

Jordan Mailata has been watching DeVonta Smith from afar and marveling at the way the 23-year-old goes about his business. You don’t often hear offensive linemen marveling at wide receivers, but here we are. The kid is impressive. “If you see Smitty and how he conducts himself every day, he’s...
NFL
