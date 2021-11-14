Upstart party wins Bulgarian election with vow to fight graft

Venezuela's opposition will contest regional elections Sunday for the first time in three years but it will do so disunited and unconvinced President Nicolas Maduro will allow the vote to be free. The main opposition boycotted the last legislative and presidential elections over a lack of free, fair and transparent polls but agreed to take part in Sunday's mayoral and gubernatorial vote after receiving certain assurances from the government. For Maduro, those concessions were aimed at securing a measure of relief from the punishing US sanctions against his government, notably the state PDVSA oil company. Maduro wants to be able to sell Venezuelan oil on the international market, especially in the United States, which used to be the country's biggest customer.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO