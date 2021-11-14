ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstart party wins Bulgarian election with vow to fight graft

By Slav Okov Bloomberg News (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

A new party pledging to stamp out endemic graft and organized crime in the European Union’s most corrupt nation won Bulgaria’s elections, according to independent counts, and it vowed to create a ruling coalition to end a more than year-long political crisis. In the Balkan country’s third go at...

Imperial Valley Press Online

Bulgarians vote for president in runoff election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. The choice is between incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, who is seeking a second...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Tired of Rampant Graft, Bulgarians Vote in Presidential Election

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarians are voting on Sunday to choose the country's next president in a run-off election, weary of widespread corruption in the European Union's poorest member state amid rising energy costs and high death toll from the coronavirus. Incumbent President Rumen Radev, 58, an advocate of change aimed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Bulgarian election: Kiril Petkov, Assen Vassilev, a battle-bus and a brand new party

They are two US-educated entrepreneurs with a dark blue bus. Their political party has only been up and running since September and they have taken Bulgaria by storm. Nicknamed "the Harvards" because of where they studied for master's degrees, Kiril Petkov, 41, and 44-year-old Assen Vassilev are now are on the cusp of power on a platform of zero corruption, in a country widely seen as the most corrupt in the EU.
WORLD
audacy.com

Bulgarians hold 3rd election this year as infections surge

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians voted Sunday to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections that has not been helped by the country's political deadlock. After inconclusive general elections in April and July, many hope the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Anti-graft Party In Close Race With Conservatives In Bulgaria

An anti-graft party was in a neck-and-neck race with the conservatives, according to exit polls Sunday, in the third general election this year as Bulgaria fights its deadliest coronavirus wave. We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Two Young Businessmen Ride Anti-Graft Message to Top of Bulgarian Politics

SOFIA (Reuters) - Two young Harvard-educated entrepreneurs hope to use anti-corruption credentials earned during a brief stint in a caretaker government to break Bulgaria's political deadlock in Sunday's election and put the country on road to prosperity. Graft has long been the dominant political topic in the EU's poorest country,...
ECONOMY
