SNL Recap: Jonathan Majors, Taylor Swift, & New Cast Members Deliver Solid Show

By Ben Yakas
Gothamist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Majors broke out a few years ago with The Last Black Man In San Fransisco, going on to star in the likes of Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods before landing the coveted role of Kang the Conquerer/He Who Remains in Loki and the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania....

gothamist.com

HollywoodLife

Jonathan Majors: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Hosting The Next Episode Of ‘SNL’

Actor Jonathan Majors will host ‘SNL’ on Nov. 13, while Taylor Swift has been tapped as the musical guest. Here’s everything you need to know about Jonathan. The Nov. 13 episode of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by actor Jonathan Majors, while Taylor Swift will be the musical guest. Taylor is no stranger to any viewer watching, but Jonathan, on the other hand, is a fairly new face in Hollywood. Luckily, fans will be able to get acquainted with the 32-year-old when he hosts the late-night sketch series. But before that, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Jonathan.
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors take Saturday Night Live

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Anchorman alums Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd have reteamed for a new project that explores the limits — and far beyond — of psychiatrist and patient. Based on Joe Nocera's Wondery podcast of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, the dark comedy-drama delves into the co-dependent relationship between textile-company owner Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and his charismatic psychiatrist, Ike Herschkopf (Rudd). After one thing spirals into another, Ike winds up running Marty's life, right down to his company and his finances. "It's a friendship and a patient-and-doctor relationship that just got out of control," sums up Rudd. "When, how, and why—those answers are up for debate." Deadpans Ferrell: "It's a combination of Thelma and Louise meet Butch and Sundance meet Turner and Hooch." —Dan Snierson.
buffalonynews.net

Jonathan Majors makes his 'SNL' hosting debut

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Majors, best known for 'Lovecraft Country', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Loki', recently made his 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) hosting debut. During his first hosting gig on 'SNL', the 32-year-old star appeared on the sketch comedy show alongside musical guest Taylor Swift, reported...
Vulture

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang Might Let Taylor Swift Perform in New SNL Promo

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang have already proved they have what it takes to be pop stars in their Cut for Time: Costco Meeting Sketch for Saturday Night Live. But will they make their official musical debut on SNL this weekend? In a new promo with this week’s host Jonathan Majors, Bryant and Yang jokingly announce that they’ll be performing songs from their “unreleased record” with Taylor Swift, the actual musical guest, chiming in that she’s performing as well, but only if there’s time after Bryant and Yang. They also play “Word at a Time” to reveal the message, “Hi I’m Jonathan Majors, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Taylor Swift.” The quartet cheer as they successfully nail the game in only seven takes, ending in Majors and Swift chest-bumping and Yang and Bryant rejoicing. This Saturday will mark Majors’s first time hosting SNL and Swift’s fifth appearance on the late-night sketch show.
New Haven Register

'SNL': Taylor Swift Debuts Stunning 10-Minute Version of 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift paralyzed time with the live television debut of her expanded version of “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live this week. Released on Nov. 12, the 10-minute track comes from Red (Taylor’s Version), her second re-recorded album from her catalog. Instead of performing two songs as musical guests typically do on SNL, Swift played just the one song from her latest LP during her fifth stint on the show.
NBC Miami

‘SNL' Takes on Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird Feud, Taylor Swift Performs

"Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with Aidy Bryant playing Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, taking kids to "Ted Cruz Street," a play on "Sesame Street" on a channel called "Newsmax Kids." "Hello, I'm Texas senator and last one invited to Thanksgiving, Ted Cruz," Bryant's Cruz said opening the show....
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift jokes around with comedian Bowen Yang and actor Jonathan Majors during first promo for her appearance on Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift showed her comedic side in a newly released promo for her Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance on November 13. The 31-year-old songstress got jabbed by SNL players Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang over the fact that she would be performing despite not having released her Red album (which then dropped Friday).
Collider

'SNL': Watch Jonathan Majors Sing with Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong in 'Broadway Benefit' Sketch

Saturday Night Live had Jonathan Majors hosting last night with musical guest Taylor Swift! And with it came the "Broadway Benefit" sketch, where we got to watch old school Broadway legends Blithe and Brick (played by Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong) sing to raise money to help Broadway since the theatre industry has been struggling after being shut down for a year because of COVID.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson tease 'SNL' newbies, plus more top moments from the night

Following the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)" and a short music film that has people talking, Taylor Swift appeared on "Saturday Night Live" for a fifth time. The episode was hosted by actor Jonathan Majors, and instead of the usual two performances by "SNL" musical guests, Swift delivered the full 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well" off her re-recorded album. If Taylor asks for a ten-minute chunk of "SNL," Taylor gets a ten-minute chunk of "SNL."
NJ.com

‘SNL’ 2021 with host Jonathan Majors: Free live stream, time, how to watch Season 47 online, on-demand

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Jonathan Majors, with musical guest Taylor Swift, on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Delivers Emotion Filled 10-Minute Performance Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’

Fresh off the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the singer performed the 10-minute long version of fan fave ‘All Too Well’ for the 1st time live. Taylor Swift, 31, just made Saturday Night Live history! The singer performed her iconic break-up tune “All Too Well” at Studio 8H — but swapped out the classic fans grew up listening to with the much lengthier (and juicier) 10-minute version. The singer transported fans back to Fall 2009 with orange leaves fallen on the stage ground (reminiscent of the bundled up walk she took with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, while holding maple lattes).
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Delivers the Ultimate Burn to the Subjects of Her Past Songs

Taylor Swift might be reliving her past, but she hasn't stopped to consider what that means for the men of her past. On Thursday night, she was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote the release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), and reflected on what it's been like to revisit some of her hits a decade later.
People

SNL Drops First Promo for Taylor Swift's Musical Guest Appearance

On Thursday, Saturday Night Live released its first promo for Swift's musical guest appearance this weekend. The video begins with host Jonathan Majors introducing the "Lover" singer. "Hi I'm Jonathan Majors, and I'm hosting SNL with musical guest Taylor Swift," he starts. Immediately after, Aidy Bryant chimes in, saying: "And...
Vulture

Taylor Swift Lights Up SNL Stage With ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift debuted her newly released version of “All Too Well,” from the re-release of her album Red, on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, in a performance full of incandescent rage, mood lighting, and fake snow. Swift’s music video/short film for the song, which she wrote and directed, played behind her during the tour de force ten-minute performance. Transforming the Studio 8H stage into her personal concert venue, Swift guided viewers through her recollection of heartbreak and healing, receiving frequent applause for her blistering one-liners (the audience particularly loved “the punch line goes / ‘I get older, but your lovers stay my age.’”) Swift also brought along a few friends to the show, including Selena Gomez, whom she filmed a TikTok with backstage, as well as Sadie Sink, who starred in the “All Too Well” short film. Ryan Reynolds also appeared to be in attendance, along with President Joe Biden. (?!) It truly is Swift season.
