Underrated Thrillers: Death Sentence

There are movies with big-name actors attached to them and a huge special effects budget that can blow your hair back and knock your socks off, metaphorically speaking, and then there are lesser-known movies that don’t have a lot of presence but are still creepy as hell and make you wince with barely any effort. Stating that Amulet is one of the latter is fairly accurate, but the truth is that the movie is kind of a slow mover and requires that the audience actually pays attention to what’s going on as Tomaz, a former soldier that is assigned border patrol duty, feels like kind of a hopeless case who was put out of harm’s way for a reason and is fairly listless as the movie goes along. That changes when a woman attempting to cross the border, Miriam, comes into his life. It should be mentioned that while digging in the forest for one reason or another, Tomaz comes across an amulet in the shape of a woman, kind of, that becomes a big part of the story later on.
