Underrated Thrillers: Death Sentence

By Tom Foster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven years before Bruce Willis would bring Death Wish back to a, hopefully, short reappearance, Kevin Bacon managed to take on the idea of avenging his family in a movie titled Death Sentence, which, in all honesty, was a little more satisfying and a probably a little more violent. The story...

