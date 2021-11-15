ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad.

The Beijing Stock Exchange joins others in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen Mainland exchanges are mostly off-limits to foreign investors, but some Chinese companies have shares traded in Hong Kong a separate Chinese territory that is open to global capital.

The ruling Communist Party has promised more support for entrepreneurs who generate wealth and jobs but is tightening control over tech companies and pressing them to invest their own money in promoting Beijing's industry plans.

President Xi Jinping said in September the Beijing exchange would “create a service-innovation-oriented main position for small and medium-size enterprises,” the ruling party's term for private companies.

Chinese stock exchanges were set up to raise money for state-owned companies, which prompted entrepreneurs to go abroad for capital.

Investors are uneasy about the status of China’s entrepreneurs after the ruling party tightened control on tech companies by launching data-security and other crackdowns last year. Investors have knocked more than $1 trillion off the value of Tencent Holding and other tech giants on Wall Street and the Hong Kong exchange.

Shenzhen added a separate trading board in 2004 for private enterprises. Shanghai added a board for technology companies in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Xi has been China's own worst enemy

It is easy to look at recent news from China with alarm. Beijing’s recent hypersonic vehicle tests, expanded nuclear arsenal, and bellicosity toward Taiwan have prompted concern by the United States and its allies. But there is some positive news: Xi Jinping is still the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. And few have done more to alert the world to the threat posed by the Chinese communist regime.
POLITICS
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
WTAJ

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings […]
WORLD
The Independent

Communism 2.0: China, capitalism and the growth of new world socialism

After the 1989 fall of communism in the Soviet bloc, five self-declared communist states remain today: China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea and Vietnam. Belarus and Venezuela can also be added to the mix as they fulfil the criteria of a communist state – even though they do not officially invoke the ideology. So, at present, the number stands at seven. The question is, now that capitalism is the engine of China’s economy, what is communism today? And if the number of communist states is poised to grow in the near future, as some predict, what does this prospect mean for democracy?
CHINA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Shenzhen Stock Exchange#Stock Exchanges#Chinese#Communist Party#The Beijing Exchange#Tencent Holding
The Independent

China fines tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

Chinese tech giants including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined Saturday for failing to report corporate acquisitions, adding to an anti-monopoly crackdown by the ruling Communist Party The companies failed to report 43 acquisitions that occurred up to eight years ago under rules on “operating concentration,” according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. Each violation carried a penalty of 500,000 yuan ($80,000), it said.Beijing has launched anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns on tech companies since late 2020. The ruling party worries the companies have too much control over their industries and has warned them not to...
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

China rushes to replace foreign tech

China is speeding up plans to replace American and foreign technology, by empowering a secretive government-backed organisation to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors. The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee was formed in 2016 to advise the government, and according to US reports...
TECHNOLOGY
yicaiglobal.com

L’Oréal Says Sorry After Top Chinese Influencers Suspend Ties Over Double 11 Pricing

(Yicai Global) Nov. 18 -- L'Oréal apologized for complex promotion rules during the Double 11 shopping festival earlier this month after China’s two star live-stream salespeople suspended ties with the French cosmetics giant. “We are deeply sorry for the trouble caused by the complicated sales promotion mechanism for the Double...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
China
finextra.com

SIX Digital Exchange launches

SIX Digital Exchange has officially launched by issuing the world's first digital bond in a fully regulated environment. Swiss stock exchange SIX finally received full regulatory approval in September for the launch of a crypto operation first unveiled back in 2018. To mark the launch, a bond comprising two exchangeable...
MARKETS
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

UBS, Morgan Stanley See Opportunities in Beijing's New Stock Exchange

(Yicai Global) Nov. 16 -- Several overseas financial institutions, including UBS and Morgan Stanley, have embraced the potential of Beijing's first-ever stock exchange. China is an important market for UBS which is looking forward to actively participating in the relevant business of the Beijing Stock Exchange, Qian Yujun, chairman of the Zurich-headquartered investment bank's Beijing arm UBS Securities, said to Yicai Global.
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

[In Photos] New Beijing Stock Exchange Opens

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- Trading began today on the new Beijing Stock Exchange, the third stock exchange to be opened in the Chinese mainland. Eighty-one companies rang the listing bell. China’s government announced plans in early September to set up a bourse in the nation’s capital city, with the...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

China wants to cut wealth gap with new stock exchange

Shares of 10 newly-launched IPOs surged on Monday as trading on China's third mainland stock exchange kicked into action. A total of 81 stocks started trading at the debut of the government-endorsed Beijing Stock Exchange, intended to serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). The companies listed are mostly from the...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Beijing Stock Exchange’s First 10 Listings Soar on Debut

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- The first 10 new listings have soared on the No. 1 trading day of Beijing's first-ever stock exchange that was founded to better serve small and medium-sized companies. Shortly after opening, the 10 new stocks saw an average gain of 132 percent. Among them, the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Trading kicks off on Beijing Stock Exchange, 10 stocks surge

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange kicked off on Monday, with shares of the 10 companies that recently conducted initial public offerings (IPOs) on the new Chinese bourse surging as much as six-fold and triggering circuit breakers. A total of 81 stocks started trading to...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Beijing Stock Exchange: Three Of Four Debuts Soar In Financial Market Created To Extend Financial Lifeline To Small Companies

The Beijing Stock Exchange began trading on Monday , with three-quarters of 81 carefully selected stocks soaring in their debuts, underpinning the Chinese president's pledge to support small and medium enterprises that he has dubbed the "little giants" of the world's second-largest economy. Sixty of the stocks advanced by between...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

345K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy