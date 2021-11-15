ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

It's Time to Reframe College Admissions

By Daniel Pacella
bcgavel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for admission to the top universities of the U.S. is one that all of us at BC know a little too much about. Senior year of high school was marked by a never-ending checklist, all to show excellence: SAT scores, GPA, letters of recommendation, and crafting the perfect essay...

bcgavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

COVID-19 became catalyst for trend of colleges waiving test scores for admission

The COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for the trend of colleges and universities waiving the standardized test scores' requirement for admission, but some local colleges have already become test-optional schools. The trend was discussed at a Greenville County Schools' board meeting last month where school administration and board members questioned...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
denison.edu

It's time to rethink the college to career experience

It’s time to rethink the false tradeoff we foist on students to choose between the liberal arts foundation they need to succeed long-term, or the pre-professional skills they need to get and succeed in the first job. Universities need to move away from that “either/or” mindset. Students need both. Companies...
GRANVILLE, OH
ceoworld.biz

5 Myths about College Admissions You Should Know

So many things happen during the college admission process. The season of admissions is probably the noisiest and most nerve-racking experience in the life of any student. The entire process is not just about filling up application forms and waiting for results; many other aspects are to be considered and that make college admissions so dramatic. Amid all the noise, of course, myths emerge that cause frenzy among students. It is these myths we must avoid during the admission process.
COLLEGES
nonpareilonline.com

ACT test scores becoming optional in college, university admissions

The ACT college entrance exam, once a standard requirement for admission to universities and four-year colleges, is becoming less and less relevant in the admissions process. Fewer colleges and universities are relying on the test as an accurate measure of students’ capabilities, Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer, said during a presentation to the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education Tuesday. Stanford, Duke, Northwestern and Auburn Universities, as well as Iowa’s state universities and private institutions Creighton University and Central College, are among the many that no longer require an ACT score for admission.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Applications#Time#College Life#Bc#Gpa
Inside Higher Ed

Ethical College Admissions: Would Lottery Admissions Work?

Is admission by lottery the cure to all that ails the college admissions process? That notion rears its head every few years, and I have been (more than once) among the voices writing about that topic. My very first published article about college admission, in fact, was a 1988 back-page essay in The Chronicle of Higher Education that argued that random selection is the fairest way to allocate scarce slots at highly selective colleges.
LOTTERY
ncstatecollege.edu

Admissions

The Admissions Office will have a primarily remote schedule on Fridays (until May 6th) and Monday – Thursday between May 09, 2022 and July 31, 2022. We are available by phone, email, and we are able to conduct virtual appointments. We are here to assist you, so schedule a meeting or give us a call!
MANSFIELD, OH
Washington Post

The next normal: Algorithms will take over college, from admissions to advising

Shea Swauger is a librarian, researcher and PhD student in Education and Critical Studies at University of Colorado Denver. We’ve all spent the past year thinking about the “return to normalcy” in the wake of the pandemic. But our world’s always changing, even outside of the moments that seem obviously exceptional. Sometimes that change takes the form of some dramatic, unforeseen rupture; often, it happens more subtly. What aspects of the imagined, far-off future might soon become part of our ordinary present? We’re asking policy experts, historians, scientists, economists and creators about the ways they think that society will shift next — transformations that once may have seemed inconceivable, but now seem possible.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Princetonian

An end to legacy admissions? Princeton should follow Amherst College’s lead

Last month, Amherst College announced that it will end legacy admission preferences beginning next year. In doing so, Amherst joins a range of colleges from elite private schools including Johns Hopkins, Pomona, and MIT, alongside public universities including the University of California and the University of Texas. Ending legacy preferences is a significant commitment to expanding access and equity, and Princeton and other schools should follow suit.
PRINCETON, NJ
wabi.tv

Maine’s college affordability commission meets for the first time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A commission tasked with studying the impact of education-related debt on Mainers met for the first time Wednesday. The Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion was established in 2014. It was reinstated last year thanks to “An Act to Improve Maine’s Education System.”. This...
MAINE STATE
businessjournaldaily.com

Westminster College Appoints Greene Admissions Director

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Richard Greene has been named director of admissions at Westminster College. Greene, who began his duties Oct. 18, previously served in the division of enrollment management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He previously worked with graduate populations at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Education and had undergraduate admissions and advising experiences at Rocky Mountain College and Auburn University.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
bcgavel.com

Academic Advising is a Mixed Bag For BC Students

Course registration, especially for underclassmen, is a time in which stress, naiveté, and the unknown overwhelm BC students. So many are unsure of their career paths, majors, and core requirements; they cannot go into this daunting experience alone. Of course, academic advising and the resources of BC are ready to help. Or are they?
EDUCATION
olin.edu

How to Navigate the hybrid world of college admission: A Guide for Parents and Families From a College Admission Professional – But Also a Mom

Some days, I really wish that the 3G network hadn’t been invented. I long for the familiar weight of the old-school Bakelite receiver in my hands, and the freedom of choosing to just let it jangle off the hook if I am not up for a phone call. The long cord that tethered us to that old phone limited both the content and duration of phone calls. And someone else could be responsible for answering the phone too! Letting calls on my cell go to voicemail now seems almost a deliberate slight, especially if the caller ID spells out the name of the person trying to reach me. Less information is more, in this context.
NEEDHAM, MA
TheConversationCanada

Teaching university students to be 'age-conscious' could help address our elder care crisis

How does systemic ageism affect our society? A coroner’s inquest into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes in Québec recently heard that ageism was a contributing factor. This is one of many recent examples of the ways ageism is entrenched into our institutional and social structures, and negatively impacts people and systems. The pandemic brought the critical consequences of ageism to the forefront, as older people’s basic human rights were dramatically affected. Sarah Fraser, a professor in the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at University of Ottawa, and global colleagues, documented how some public reporting throughout the pandemic has misrepresented and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Student Life

Tying the knot in college: Two students talk engagement and newlywed life

For many Washington University students, college brings a lot of firsts — first time away from home, first time living semi-independently and often, a first serious relationship. For a select few, however, college brings both a first and a last: the end of casual dating, and the start of a lifelong commitment — namely, marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
lmunet.edu

LMU's College of Dental Medicine to Host Second Admission Boot Camp

The developing Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine (LMU-CDM) has partnered with Promethean Dental Systems to offer its second admission boot camps for college students interested in pursuing dentistry or dental hygiene. Registration is now open for the December 13-16 bootcamp, to be held at the LMU Tower in Knoxville. For more information visit https://prometheandentalsystems.com/en/pre-admissions?hsLang=en.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The 74

Analysis: How Schools Can Close Troubling Racial Gaps in Advanced Courses

Amid back-to-school debates over vaccinations, mask requirements and the right lens for learning history, the troubling lack of opportunities for many high school students to take advanced coursework they need for success in college and beyond has unfortunately fallen off the education policy radar. Advanced coursework can include International Baccalaureate, dual high school-college enrollment, or Advanced […]
EDUCATION
The Bergen Record

Bilingual education is an essential tool for our students and the future | Opinion

Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”  Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
PARAMUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy