It's Time to Reframe College Admissions

Some days, I really wish that the 3G network hadn’t been invented. I long for the familiar weight of the old-school Bakelite receiver in my hands, and the freedom of choosing to just let it jangle off the hook if I am not up for a phone call. The long cord that tethered us to that old phone limited both the content and duration of phone calls. And someone else could be responsible for answering the phone too! Letting calls on my cell go to voicemail now seems almost a deliberate slight, especially if the caller ID spells out the name of the person trying to reach me. Less information is more, in this context.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO