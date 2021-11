It’s hard to feel good during a losing streak. Kraken captain Mark Giordano has twice talked about the team “trying to feel good about ourselves again.”. Even when there are good individual takeaways in a loss, the collective result is still a missed opportunity to climb the standings, and another big hole to dig out of. While urgency is certainly important, and starting to uptick throughout the locker room, the balance between understanding the daunting task ahead and not letting it get out of hand isn’t easy.

3 DAYS AGO