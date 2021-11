Any SEC win counts exactly the same. That's one way of looking at how Saturday night's 31-17 victory over Vanderbilt played out. It did not, however, follow the blueprint the Rebels likely had drawn up for this game. The Rebels were more than five-touchdown favorites. Obviously, they would have liked to have made quick work of the Commodores, and if the game had permitted, rest a few starters as the clock has already started on a quick week and a Thanksgiving night date with their arch rivals.

