NBA

WATCH: Boston Celtics release new 'Lucky Rooks' video focusing on Ime Udoka and his coaching staff

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Boston Celtics players aren’t the only people on the team who are working their way into game shape — with nearly a totally new coaching staff, the men on the other side of the clipboard are finding their way around the obstacles and challenges the rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season has provided them with.

And like their peers playing on the court, head coach Ime Udoka and the rest of his coaching staff have better days and worse ones just like the players. They may have a wealth of experience under their belt already and former head coach Brad Stevens within earshot at the practice facility, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t had their challenges.

Get to know how the new season has been going for the Celtics coaching staff in a new edition of the team’s “Lucky Rooks” video series highlighting first-year members of the team’s exploits and travails as Udoka put his team together — only this time, the first-years are coaches.

