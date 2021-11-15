ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyNeL_0cwkz0th00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died Saturday of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46.

Mayer is remembered for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together NPR’s Book Concierge, an annual interactive guide that filters titles based on interest to recommend to readers. She was an occasional guest on “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast episodes, and her colleagues said she was a proud nerd who loved science fiction and comics.

NPR’s senior vice president for news, Nancy Barnes, said in an email to staff that she died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland.

“Petra was NPR through and through,” Barnes wrote.

1 dead in car explosion outside British hospital

Mayer joined NPR Books team in 2012 after working as an associate producer and director for “All Things Considered” on the weekends, handling the show’s books coverage.

Her biography on NPR’s website said she first joined as an engineering assistant in 1994 while attending Amherst College, but left a few years later for a news writing job at Boston’s WBUR and for a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. She returned to NPR in 2000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
wbaa.org

Remembering fabled book yeller Petra Mayer

NPR Books editor Petra Mayer — who died unexpectedly on Saturday — was so much fun. Who can forget the time when her cat Godfrey interrupted just as host Robin Young was introducing her?. And who but Mayer would immediately send a picture of the culprit?. Mayer was also easy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loc.gov

Petra Mayer: Friend to Books & Book Festivals

Our friend Petra Mayer, books editor for NPR and a champion of fiction genres including fantasy and romance, passed away this week at age 46. Petra was a frequent and enthusiastic session host and interviewer at our National Book Festivals beginning in 2016, when she moderated the festival’s first session devoted to romance novels:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Celebrating Petra Mayer's legacy and the joy she brought to NPR

There's no good way to share terrible news. This episode is a tribute to our friend and colleague Petra Mayer, who died suddenly on November 13 of what's believed to have been a pulmonary embolism. Petra was a treasured member of NPR's Culture desk, a funny and lovely person, and a great advocate for books both literary and not, including the romance and speculative fiction titles she passionately promoted for coverage at NPR. She was indispensable in developing some of the projects that have been so critical to the growth of NPR Books, especially the Book Concierge and the yearly summer books poll. She also made many appearances on Pop Culture Happy Hour. Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson and I, who all worked with Petra for many years, gathered with NPR's Barrie Hardymon, one of Petra's fellow book editors, to remember our friend and listen back to some of her smart, sharp thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
krcu.org

Celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Today is the second annual noncomMUSIC alliance Public Radio Music Day! Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Science Fiction#National Public Radio#Ap#Book Concierge#Holy Cross Hospital#British#Npr Books#Amherst College#Wbur#Columbia University
Student Life

Tying the knot in college: Two students talk engagement and newlywed life

For many Washington University students, college brings a lot of firsts — first time away from home, first time living semi-independently and often, a first serious relationship. For a select few, however, college brings both a first and a last: the end of casual dating, and the start of a lifelong commitment — namely, marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WNYC

'Clyde's' on Broadway, Art and Mass Incarceration, Remembering Petra Mayer, An Hour Celebrating All Things Tacky

Actors Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones join us to discuss starring in the new play from Lynn Nottage, “Clyde’s,” which tells the story of a sandwich shop run by formerly incarcerated employees. Aduba plays the sadistic owner of the shop, Clyde, while Cephas Jones plays Montrellous, a man chasing after the perfect sandwich. “Clyde’s” runs at the Hayes theater through January 16.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

NAACP Image Awards to be held with live audience in February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held in person Feb. 26 in Los Angeles with a live audience, the group announced Thursday. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast live on BET. Nominees for the awards that honor entertainers and writers of color will be announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Digitial Comic Giant Webtoon Heads to Print Publishing With Webtoon Unscrolled

The biggest digital comic book publisher in the world is readying to make inroads into … print publishing. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, is launching Webtoon Unscrolled, a graphic novel imprint that will see some of the most popular titles from Webtoon hit bookshelves, the company announced Thursday. Comic industry veteran Bobbie Chase will join Webtoon Unscrolled as executive editor. She was previously vp of global publishing initiatives & digital strategy at DC Entertainment, where she launched the company’s hit graphic novel imprint aimed at middle grade and YA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spotlight News

Young Minds Think Alike

MENANDS – Eric Luper did not like reading when he was 10 years old. Now he taps those memories of dislike to motivate him to write books that help 10-year-olds gain the confidence, the curiosity, and the sense of exploration that was missing in his early literary life. His newly released and high-intensity novel for […]
MENANDS, NY
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Books of 2021, According to Amazon Editors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve read even just one book this year, chances are, you’ll have heard of at least one of the books in Amazon Book Editor’s 2021 Books of the Year list. From literature classics to the newer reads that rose to fame this year thanks to the popularity of TikTok’s #booktok trend, there’s bound (no pun intended) to be a book for you on the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy